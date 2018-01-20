Cops forced to submit voter registration serial numbers

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Disgruntled and panic stricken Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers are reportedly doubting the course of justice in the country after they were forced to submit their voter registration serial numbers soon after registering under the supervision of the then commissioner general Augustine Chihuri.ZRP issued a statement on Friday informing the public that it is a criminal offence for any citizen to coerce another citizen to submit a serial number.The notice by ZRP came two days after Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) issued the same statement.Cops who spoke to Bulawayo24.com questioned if the law is being observed as purportedly preached by the new president Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa."We are not yet sure of the preached peace is prevailing because our organisation issued a statement encouraging members of the public to report culprits who are spear heading terror in people by obtaining voter registration serial numbers yet they know fully well that the former Commissioner General coerced us to submit," said the source.The cops further demanded the arrest of Chihuri since he is a well-known culprit in the serial number saga."Our president should not select criminals; Chihuri should face arrest first on the issue of BVR slips since the enforcement agents know his case."Meanwhile, the Electoral Act Section 156 (c) of the constitution bares voter intimidation, impersonating ZEC officials and trespassing into people's premises.