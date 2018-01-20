Attack on Chamisa is sheer malice - Analyst

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A political commentator Wilton Machimbira has said the attack on MDC-T President Nelson Chamisa by some critics in the party are a clear sheer malice because of his charisma to lure grassroots support.Some critics have opposed Chamisa taking over as MDC-T president in the advent of party leader Morgan Tsvangirai's ill-health. Some sections of the party especial from Matabeleland want Thokozani Khupe to take over while some suggest Elias Mudzuri as mature to lead the main opposition party."The Zimbabwean body politic is now an arena of angry minds and the visibly underutilised angry minds have upped their onslaught on the person of Chamisa. Its sheer malice and regrettable mudslinging by people of less political clout, who feel threatened by the youthful, energetic and fiery MDC-T vice-president, Machimbira said."The impression is that a "Fifth Column" is ganging up with some in the "Fourth Estate", burning midnight oil and coming up with a cocktail of strategies to besmirch the image of Chamisa and politically eliminate him. Hate him, call him all sorts of names, but you wont take his incontestable connection with the grass-roots."