Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe was a more difficult opponent than Mnangagwa, says Chamisa

by Stephen Jakes
4 hrs ago | Views
MDC-T vice-president Nelson Chamisa has claimed that the opposition backed the military-led "Operation Restore Legacy" to ensure the emergence of a "weaker and easy-to-defeat" leader in the form of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Speaking at a Sapes Trust discussion on Thursday, Chamisa said it was for strategic reasons that the MDC-T supported the ouster of former President Robert Mugabe through military intervention as the 93-year-old veteran politician was a "tough nut to crack" when it came to elections.

He also vowed the MDC-T would block attempts by Mnangagwa to either bring forward or delay the 2018 elections.

Chamisa was responding to one of the panellists Ibbo Mandaza, who lashed out at the Morgan Tsvangirai-led party for "political short-sightedness" by backing the military and Zanu PF in the removal of Mugabe hoping to benefit from the spoils which they never got.

But Chamisa said the decision by his party was a political strategy to eliminate Mugabe, who was by far a stronger candidate than his successor. He said Mugabe's removal was a God-sent gift to his party which would now have to face a less charismatic leader with a track record of losing elections even to minnows.

"We make no apology for participating in the demonstrations. For us, Mugabe was a more difficult opponent than ED (Mnangagwa)," he said.

"It was a strategic decision we made. As far as we are concerned, ED is a weaker candidate compared to Mugabe. Why is ED weaker? He is charisma-free. Why is ED weaker? He does not have grassroots support. Why is ED weaker? He has no track record.

"His track record is of defeat. Defeat even to junior people like [former Kwekwe MP Blessing] Chebundo."

The Kuwadzana East MP added: "So for us in terms of confronting a political opponent, we had to redefine the opponent and we wanted to help Zanu PF to give us a weaker opponent in ED. We still believe that ED is our next guest for defeat. We have no doubt about that."

Chamisa said Zanu PF MPs were trying to use Parliament to have elections postponed because they were aware Mnangagwa would not stand a chance against the opposition party.

He vowed his party would block any move by the ruling party to try to use Parliament to postpone the elections.

Chamisa said the MDC-T had presented a list of demands to Mnangagwa to be fulfilled before elections could be held, among them a pledge by the military that they would accept the outcome of the polls.

In the past, the military has made a position that the Presidency was a straitjacket that could not be held by anyone without liberation war credentials, shutting out Tsvangirai who had posed a serious challenge to Mugabe and handed him his first electoral defeat in 2008.

Mandaza urged the opposition to immediately come up with a presidential candidate if they were fancying any chance of beating Mnangagwa.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Newsday

Comments

Elephant lounge suites

Mercedes sprinter door handles

Ufic damofalls thursday zone services with pastors n & p dzimbanhete.

3 bedroomed bellevue walled and gated

Neat student accommodation available


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Its unethical for media to capitalise on ailing people - MDC-T

28 mins ago | 99 Views

Pembi bridge construction workers go for 4 months without pay

32 mins ago | 90 Views

MDC-T can honour Tsvangirai through 2018 poll united front

2 hrs ago | 437 Views

G40 plots comeback

2 hrs ago | 1462 Views

Chiyangwa 'sweats' over divorce

2 hrs ago | 930 Views

Failed love proposal turns tragic

2 hrs ago | 737 Views

Arrest Zanu-PF MPs, chiefs instilling fear in rural voters'

2 hrs ago | 401 Views

Top detective prosecuted for torturing suspect

2 hrs ago | 430 Views

Switch to Mnangagwa's Office creates confusion

2 hrs ago | 606 Views

Tsvangirai must work with Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 279 Views

Tsvangirai death rumours quashed

2 hrs ago | 288 Views

Mnangagwa refuses to apologise for Zimbabwe genocide

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Soldiers terrorising Nkayi villagers

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Pump breakdowns shut down Gweru water

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Kembo Mohadi son-in-law's property 'attached'

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Woman 'throws' baby in river

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Bantu hold trials at Heath Streak Academy

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Silence Gukurahundi purveyors

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Bosso acting-chair faces recall

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Bosso urged to 'Reform or die!'

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Businessman loses over $42,000 in botched car deal

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zimbabwe ups economic growth projections

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Tsvangirai battling for his life in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 303 Views

Mnangagwa pledges to meet investor expectations

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Scholarships Ministry seeks $10 million

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Russia's Lavrov set to visit Harare

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Fake soldier harasses sex workers

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

Insiza South MP to pay $1 000 damages to assault victim

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Kombi, pirate taxi wars escalate in Gweru

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Reconciliation process led by perpetrators might end in civil war

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

MRP holds rally at Thintanani Business Centre in Gulati, Matobo North

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Africans' defensiveness against 'racist' comments our main weakness

4 hrs ago | 245 Views

To hell with your National Peace and Healing Commission Mnangagwa - MRP President.

4 hrs ago | 657 Views

MDC-T in fight over primary elections

4 hrs ago | 495 Views

Attack on Chamisa is sheer malice - Analyst

4 hrs ago | 801 Views

ZAPU unearths massive voter intimidation in Nkayi

4 hrs ago | 498 Views

Cops forced to submit voter registration serial numbers

4 hrs ago | 582 Views

ZAOGA slapped with $300 000 lawsuit

5 hrs ago | 425 Views

Mohadi talks unity

5 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mnangagwa complied with Constitution on deployment of soldiers

5 hrs ago | 928 Views

Ex-soldier dupes Government complex employees for years

5 hrs ago | 426 Views

The dangers of giving in to impulse of revenge

5 hrs ago | 188 Views

Man kills father over mangoes 'theft'

5 hrs ago | 542 Views

Overnight water shedding for Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 379 Views

Coltart apologises for his role in Rhodesian atrocities

5 hrs ago | 1970 Views

Be Original, Be Yourself, Be Unique

5 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwe's Post-Coup President Heads to African Union Summit

5 hrs ago | 278 Views

Trump is right to put America first

6 hrs ago | 171 Views

Dr Mandaza, 'a SADC shadow ZEC' will not stop coup Zanu PF rig elections - just implement the reforms

6 hrs ago | 318 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days