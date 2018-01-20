MRP holds rally at Thintanani Business Centre in Gulati, Matobo North

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Mthwakazi Republic Party has successfully held a rally at Thintanani Business Centre in Gulati, Matobo North.The rally which was organised by the villagers themselves, proved to the party leadership that ward 15 in Matobo North is in the MRP election bag.The party said the rally was attended by both the old and the young.Speaker after speaker lamented on the inequality in the employment aggregate within their area that has seen only Shona people being considered for employment at the nearby Matobo National Park. They vowed to march to the game park to demand fairness and reclaim their children's jobs.The president of MRP Mqondisi Moyo excited many villagers with his articulation of the history of the Mthwakazi nation. He reminded them that Mthwakazi was an independent state from Mashonaland before their forced amalgamation by the colonial government in 1923.The dwellers of Gulati assured their aspiring council candidate, Mr Cliford Sibanda that they will vote for him in the forthcoming elections. Scores of people joined the party and volunteered to save as campaign agents for the party.