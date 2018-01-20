Fake soldier harasses sex workers

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 26-year-old Mvurwi drug peddler was slapped with 6 months imprisonment, for impersonating a soldier and harassing sex workers at Dendere night club Mvurwi while in military uniform, by Guruve magistrate on yesterday.Givemore Pavheya (26) pleaded guilty to the charge before Guruve magistrate Mr Artwell Sanyatwe.According to public prosecutor Albert Mazhindu a drug search was done at the accused's place of residence where a military uniform was recovered, though no drugs were recovered.Quizzed by the police on the military uniform the accused said he got it from a friend who is a member of the Zimbabwe National Army and would wear it at night in night clubs in order to get free beer and free sex from patrons.In passing sentence Sanyatwe said cases of impersonating a soldier are now rampant and the culprits should be given a deterrent sentence which sends an alarm to potential culprits in the country hence a jail sentence is the most appropriate.The military uniform will be surrendered to the Zimbabwe National Army.Meanwhile, drug dealers in Mvurwi were wiped by the police prompting the small town to go dry on drugs.