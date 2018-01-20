Businessman loses over $42,000 in botched car deal

News / National

by Staff reporter

Harare businessman Benjamin Mukandi reportedly lost $42 250 after engaging two men to purchase a Land Cruiser from South Africa on his behalf.Allan Molai, 43, of Ashbury Properties (Pvt) Ltd appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzayi Mugwagwa charged with defrauding Mukandi.He was released on $400 bail and ordered to continue residing at his present address and not interfere with investigations until finalisation of the case.Mukandi is the director at Freight World (Pvt) Ltd.Prosecutor Sabastian Mutizirwa alleged that sometime in January last year, Mukandi was looking for a Toyota Land Cruiser to buy from South Africa and was referred by Molai to Fungisai Ngorima.The court heard that Ngorima claimed he could deliver the car if Mukandi deposited $40 250 into his company's account.Mukandi told Ngorima that he could not do the transaction with someone outside the country since they had never met.It was alleged that Ngorima advised Mukandi that Molai was his business partner in a bid to convince him to release the $40 250 into his bank account.The court heard that Mukandi then contacted Molai and was convinced that they were business partners with Ngorima before being assured that he would get the car.Mukandi allegedly transferred $40 250 from his Standard Chartered Bank account into Ngorima's Meithrin Investment's Stewart Bank account on February 1 last year.Instead of using the money to buy Mukandi's car, Molai and Ngorima allegedly shared the whole amount between themselves.Mukandi later started communicating with the duo after they had failed to deliver his car and they were evasive, the court heard.Mukandi made efforts to recover the outstanding balance from the two but nothing was recovered.According to State papers, Mukandi suffered an actual prejudice of $42 250 and nothing was recovered.Molai was later arrested on January 22.