Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kembo Mohadi son-in-law's property 'attached'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A BULAWAYO debt collector allegedly masqueraded as a lawyer and forged a writ of execution on behalf of a client before attaching property belonging to Vice-President Kembo Mohadi's son-in-law, a magistrate has heard.

Simbarashe Dzingisai (47), a director at Regent and Associates Debt Collection Company allegedly pretended to be prominent lawyer Mr Byron Sengweni and forged his credentials to execute the writ.

Bulawayo provincial magistrate Ms Gladmore Mushove heard this when  Dzingisai appeared before her facing charges of forgery and contravening a section of the Legal Practitioners Act.

Dzingisai, who resides in Bulawayo's Sizinda suburb, was remanded out of custody to February 1 pending trial.

Prosecuting, Mr Kudakwashe Jaravaza said sometime in 2013, the complainant Mr Sengweni was representing a company called Bhargatis (Pvt) Ltd owned by Mr Naik Mukhashkumar in a civil matter before the High Court in Bulawayo against Melelo Takeaways, a restaurant owned by VP Mohadi's son-in-law, Mr Floyd Ambrose.

The court heard that sometime in September last year, Mr Sengweni renounced agency in the matter. Mr Mukhashkumar then engaged Dzingisai to take over the matter from Mr Sengweni.

"Dzingisai misrepresented to the complainant that he was a lawyer resulting in the accused person being engaged as a lawyer by Mr Mukhashkumar," said Mr Jaravaza.

In October last year, the court was told that Dzingisai drafted and successfully filed a writ of execution with the Registrar of the High Court in Bulawayo purporting to be Mr Sengweni. In the court documents, the accused person used Mr Sengweni's business address.

Dzingisai then handed over the writ of execution to the Additional Sheriff's Office and the document was used to attach Mr Ambrose's property.

The offence came to light when Mr Ambrose approached Mr Sengweni thinking that he was still representing his former client, Mr Mukhashkumar.

Mr Ambrose sought to have some of the attached property released, claiming it did not belong to him.

Mr Sengweni disowned the writ of execution and subsequently made a report to the police leading to the arrest of Dzingisai.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Mohadi, #Son, #Property

Comments

Mercedes sprinter door handles

Ufic damofalls thursday zone services with pastors n & p dzimbanhete.

3 bedroomed bellevue walled and gated

Elephant lounge suites

Neat student accommodation available


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Its unethical for media to capitalise on ailing people - MDC-T

29 mins ago | 105 Views

Pembi bridge construction workers go for 4 months without pay

32 mins ago | 92 Views

MDC-T can honour Tsvangirai through 2018 poll united front

2 hrs ago | 440 Views

G40 plots comeback

2 hrs ago | 1469 Views

Chiyangwa 'sweats' over divorce

2 hrs ago | 938 Views

Failed love proposal turns tragic

2 hrs ago | 742 Views

Arrest Zanu-PF MPs, chiefs instilling fear in rural voters'

2 hrs ago | 407 Views

Top detective prosecuted for torturing suspect

2 hrs ago | 431 Views

Switch to Mnangagwa's Office creates confusion

2 hrs ago | 613 Views

Tsvangirai must work with Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

Tsvangirai death rumours quashed

2 hrs ago | 291 Views

Mnangagwa refuses to apologise for Zimbabwe genocide

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Soldiers terrorising Nkayi villagers

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Pump breakdowns shut down Gweru water

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Woman 'throws' baby in river

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Bantu hold trials at Heath Streak Academy

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Silence Gukurahundi purveyors

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Bosso acting-chair faces recall

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Bosso urged to 'Reform or die!'

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Businessman loses over $42,000 in botched car deal

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zimbabwe ups economic growth projections

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Tsvangirai battling for his life in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 307 Views

Mnangagwa pledges to meet investor expectations

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Scholarships Ministry seeks $10 million

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Russia's Lavrov set to visit Harare

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Fake soldier harasses sex workers

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

Insiza South MP to pay $1 000 damages to assault victim

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Kombi, pirate taxi wars escalate in Gweru

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Reconciliation process led by perpetrators might end in civil war

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

MRP holds rally at Thintanani Business Centre in Gulati, Matobo North

3 hrs ago | 242 Views

Africans' defensiveness against 'racist' comments our main weakness

4 hrs ago | 245 Views

Mugabe was a more difficult opponent than Mnangagwa, says Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 870 Views

To hell with your National Peace and Healing Commission Mnangagwa - MRP President.

4 hrs ago | 657 Views

MDC-T in fight over primary elections

4 hrs ago | 495 Views

Attack on Chamisa is sheer malice - Analyst

4 hrs ago | 801 Views

ZAPU unearths massive voter intimidation in Nkayi

4 hrs ago | 498 Views

Cops forced to submit voter registration serial numbers

4 hrs ago | 583 Views

ZAOGA slapped with $300 000 lawsuit

5 hrs ago | 426 Views

Mohadi talks unity

5 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mnangagwa complied with Constitution on deployment of soldiers

5 hrs ago | 931 Views

Ex-soldier dupes Government complex employees for years

5 hrs ago | 426 Views

The dangers of giving in to impulse of revenge

5 hrs ago | 188 Views

Man kills father over mangoes 'theft'

5 hrs ago | 542 Views

Overnight water shedding for Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 379 Views

Coltart apologises for his role in Rhodesian atrocities

5 hrs ago | 1975 Views

Be Original, Be Yourself, Be Unique

5 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwe's Post-Coup President Heads to African Union Summit

5 hrs ago | 278 Views

Trump is right to put America first

6 hrs ago | 171 Views

Dr Mandaza, 'a SADC shadow ZEC' will not stop coup Zanu PF rig elections - just implement the reforms

6 hrs ago | 318 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days