Pump breakdowns shut down Gweru water

City of Gweru has gone to tender for the rehabilitation of Whitewater Water Treatment Plant after a break down left many suburbs without water.Town clerk Elizabeth Gwatipedza said the tender documents should have been submitted by February 28.The tender notice comes as the city's pumping capacity dropped from its usual 70 percent to 57 percent."City of Gweru invites tenders from suitably experienced civil engineering contractors for the rehabilitation of Whitewater Water Treatment Plant," reads the notice.Gwatipedza said that the water disruptions in the city had been caused by faulty pumps at Gwenoro Water works.She said to alleviate the water problem, the city had serviced and operationalised boreholes in the suburbs of Ridgemont, Harben Park, Mkoba 14, 15, 18, 19 and 20."In recent weeks there has been a multiplicity of incessant pump breakdowns leaving 15 pumps operational out of 25 pumps installed capacity," she said.