Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa refuses to apologise for Zimbabwe genocide

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has refused to apologise for the Gukurahundi massacres saying the measures he has put in place to deal with the emotive issue must be allowed to run their course.

Mnangagwa was taken to task during an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, on how Zimbabwe was dealing with that part of history where about 20000 people were killed in Matabeleland and Midlands regions in the 1980s.

The interviewer asked Mnangagwa, who was in charge of State security at the time, if he would apologise.

Despite repeating the question several times, the Zanu-PF leader was adamant that he would not apologise for his perceived role in the atrocities.

"We are not saying the past must be thrown away from history, it has happened — it is there. Just a week ago, I signed a Bill — the National Healing and Reconciliation Bill — into an Act and have assigned one of my vice presidents to deal with that one so that the communities that were affected can air their grievances and challenges with recommendations from that commission we should be able to address those issues," he said.

Mnangagwa said he would appear before the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission if the affected communities ask him to appear.

He went further to dispute assertions that 20 000 were killed in the Midlands and Matabeleland region during that era.

"The most important thing is that what has happened has happened. What can we do about the past? We have put up a commission to deal with that issue; that should not stop us from having a better future where all the communities should be united, should cooperate, should love each other, should work together. This is the message which we have. We are more worried now about how in the future we should have a united Zimbabwe," Mnangagwa said.

The interviewer again asked Mnangagwa to apologise saying: "You could just apologise for what happened at that point and that would be a powerful signal that Zimbabwe is truly moving into an era that acknowledges the past properly?

Mnangagwa responded: "In my view, there is nothing more than me putting legislation where a commission headed by a vice president and the most eminent persons in Zimbabwe, to deal with that issue and make recommendations. At the time in 1987, my former president and the president of Zapu, the late VP Joshua Nkomo, came together and cobbled out a Unity Accord"

The interviewer then tried to push him again to say sorry as she said: "And I'm asking you because you have taken over from . . . Mugabe, what is it that stops you from saying the words, 'I'm sorry for what happed in that time' in a way that presidents, primes ministers have apologised for things that happed even many decades before they were in power as way of having a proper reckoning of the past."

Mnangagwa said: "Let me assure you just recently, I had (a) meeting (with) chiefs from Matabeleland discussing with them, because I feel there is that bad patch in our history and we would want to correct it, we would want to say whatever wrong was committed we must say, the government of the day must apologise. Wherever a community has suffered any injury, if it is possible to repair that injury, do it , so as a community, as a government, and traditional leaders we have agreed on how to deal with that issue. I am happy (about) that".

The interviewer then asked if the president may apologise in the future.

This is when Mnangagwa asked the interviewer what her "problem" was.

"My dear, my people and myself are determined to make sure that the commissions of the past, we have to interrogate them, where the government of the day was wrong, we point out that was wrong where the government was correct we should say so and we have put up a commission to interrogate that. I don't know what your problem is but this is how we are dealing with the situation."

The Gukurahundi massacres have been a thorn in the flesh for Mnangagwa before and after he came to power.

Just recently, there were demonstrations by Matabeleland-based human rights groups over his role in the massacres.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Comments

Mercedes sprinter door handles

Ufic damofalls thursday zone services with pastors n & p dzimbanhete.

3 bedroomed bellevue walled and gated

Elephant lounge suites

Neat student accommodation available


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Its unethical for media to capitalise on ailing people - MDC-T

29 mins ago | 105 Views

Pembi bridge construction workers go for 4 months without pay

32 mins ago | 92 Views

MDC-T can honour Tsvangirai through 2018 poll united front

2 hrs ago | 440 Views

G40 plots comeback

2 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Chiyangwa 'sweats' over divorce

2 hrs ago | 938 Views

Failed love proposal turns tragic

2 hrs ago | 742 Views

Arrest Zanu-PF MPs, chiefs instilling fear in rural voters'

2 hrs ago | 407 Views

Top detective prosecuted for torturing suspect

2 hrs ago | 430 Views

Switch to Mnangagwa's Office creates confusion

2 hrs ago | 613 Views

Tsvangirai must work with Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

Tsvangirai death rumours quashed

2 hrs ago | 291 Views

Soldiers terrorising Nkayi villagers

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Pump breakdowns shut down Gweru water

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Kembo Mohadi son-in-law's property 'attached'

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Woman 'throws' baby in river

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Bantu hold trials at Heath Streak Academy

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Silence Gukurahundi purveyors

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Bosso acting-chair faces recall

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Bosso urged to 'Reform or die!'

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Businessman loses over $42,000 in botched car deal

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zimbabwe ups economic growth projections

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Tsvangirai battling for his life in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

Mnangagwa pledges to meet investor expectations

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Scholarships Ministry seeks $10 million

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Russia's Lavrov set to visit Harare

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Fake soldier harasses sex workers

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

Insiza South MP to pay $1 000 damages to assault victim

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Kombi, pirate taxi wars escalate in Gweru

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Reconciliation process led by perpetrators might end in civil war

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

MRP holds rally at Thintanani Business Centre in Gulati, Matobo North

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Africans' defensiveness against 'racist' comments our main weakness

4 hrs ago | 245 Views

Mugabe was a more difficult opponent than Mnangagwa, says Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 870 Views

To hell with your National Peace and Healing Commission Mnangagwa - MRP President.

4 hrs ago | 657 Views

MDC-T in fight over primary elections

4 hrs ago | 495 Views

Attack on Chamisa is sheer malice - Analyst

4 hrs ago | 801 Views

ZAPU unearths massive voter intimidation in Nkayi

4 hrs ago | 498 Views

Cops forced to submit voter registration serial numbers

4 hrs ago | 583 Views

ZAOGA slapped with $300 000 lawsuit

5 hrs ago | 426 Views

Mohadi talks unity

5 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mnangagwa complied with Constitution on deployment of soldiers

5 hrs ago | 931 Views

Ex-soldier dupes Government complex employees for years

5 hrs ago | 426 Views

The dangers of giving in to impulse of revenge

5 hrs ago | 188 Views

Man kills father over mangoes 'theft'

5 hrs ago | 542 Views

Overnight water shedding for Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 379 Views

Coltart apologises for his role in Rhodesian atrocities

5 hrs ago | 1975 Views

Be Original, Be Yourself, Be Unique

5 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwe's Post-Coup President Heads to African Union Summit

5 hrs ago | 278 Views

Trump is right to put America first

6 hrs ago | 171 Views

Dr Mandaza, 'a SADC shadow ZEC' will not stop coup Zanu PF rig elections - just implement the reforms

6 hrs ago | 318 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days