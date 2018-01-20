Its unethical for media to capitalise on ailing people - MDC-T

News / National

by Steve Jackson

MDC-T Bulawayo spokesperson Felix Mafa Sibanda has said it is unethical for journalists and the media to capitalise on ailing citizens through writing negative stories with only the purpose of making good sales at the expense of people's health.This comes after media reports on MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai's health became awash in the media and social media."It is with utter most outrageous that some sections of news network or media outlets have so decayed that have no humility on the bed ridden citizens. We as MDC T and MDC alliance take with exception the report by News Day edition of the 26 the January 2018 .It outrageous indeed to tell the word that president Morgan Tsvangirai has only 3 months to live. It is a new phenomenon these days whereby journalist or media fraternity have a right to expose one private health status," Sibanda said."We demand retraction of that inhumane action by the same newspaper. Dr Morgan Tsvangirai is one of the few going public about his ailments. History has it that both Dr Kenneth Kaunda and Dr Joshua Nkomo were the first to tell the word that their sons had died of HIV/Aids related ailments and therefore Tsvangirai is the first to reveal that he is a patient of dreaded colon cancer. That alone speaks much about his formidable leadership quality qualities."Sibanda accused the journalist of uplifting the story from infamous Apps/social media."He is too general without source of information. We as the party may be compelled to approach the Voluntary Media Council of Zimbabwe. NewsDay a main stream independent newspaper should be more professional than government controlled ones for obvious causes. It appears some of these green journalists are prone to manufacture dubious stories to impress their bosses and get a fat purse or promotion. We deplore gutter type of reporting for it doesn't add value to the national building we are all aiming at. It is un African and uncivilized to bombarded a sick or ill person. We therefore Wonder exactly which culture is exhibited by the reporter and his like minded news reporters. We are at pains why news editor/editors and immediate supervisors would be to such trash to the press," he said."Lastly, we would like to thank all journalists, reporters,editors from all progressive newspapers and social media which has of late become 4th arm of the state."