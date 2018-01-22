Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Khaya Moyo appointed Information Minister

by Staff Reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Simon Khaya Moyo the Acting Minister of Information, Media and Publicity until further notice.

In a statement to the ZBC News, the Chief Secretary  to the President and Cabinet, said Khaya Moyo, who is also the Minister of Energy and Power Development, is expected to prepare targeted priorities for his new ministry for presentation within the 100 day circle.

Khaya Moyo is not new to the information portfolio and was the last Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services before the new dispensation in which the new President Mnangagwa assigned him to the Energy and Power Development portfolio.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zbc

Comments

Neat student accommodation available

Mercedes sprinter door handles

Emganwini west (mbundane) 200sqm $6 000

3 bedroomed bellevue walled and gated

Elephant lounge suites


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The love scandals that rocked Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 6680 Views

Foreigners in Zimbabwe mine wrangle

9 hrs ago | 1389 Views

Mnangagwa's major headache

9 hrs ago | 3865 Views

Khupe snubs MDC meeting again

9 hrs ago | 1890 Views

Outrage over Grace Mugabe's doctorate

9 hrs ago | 1637 Views

LISTEN: Nkosana Moyo, Simba Makoni sitting together - What they discuss

9 hrs ago | 1957 Views

Trump tells 'shitholes' Africans 'frankly', says Museveni

10 hrs ago | 1787 Views

UZ Vice Chancellor threatens to fire staff over Grace PhD

10 hrs ago | 4813 Views

Mujuru party is now our new found home - G40 Top officials

10 hrs ago | 2189 Views

Accident claims 5 near Bulawayo

10 hrs ago | 1852 Views

Its unethical for media to capitalise on ailing people - MDC-T

13 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Pembi bridge construction workers go for 4 months without pay

13 hrs ago | 674 Views

MDC-T can honour Tsvangirai through 2018 poll united front

14 hrs ago | 1131 Views

G40 plots comeback

14 hrs ago | 4167 Views

Chiyangwa 'sweats' over divorce

14 hrs ago | 2609 Views

Failed love proposal turns tragic

14 hrs ago | 1871 Views

Arrest Zanu-PF MPs, chiefs instilling fear in rural voters'

14 hrs ago | 1045 Views

Top detective prosecuted for torturing suspect

14 hrs ago | 942 Views

Switch to Mnangagwa's Office creates confusion

14 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Tsvangirai must work with Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 1095 Views

Tsvangirai death rumours quashed

14 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Mnangagwa refuses to apologise for Zimbabwe genocide

14 hrs ago | 375 Views

Soldiers terrorising Nkayi villagers

14 hrs ago | 483 Views

Pump breakdowns shut down Gweru water

14 hrs ago | 131 Views

Kembo Mohadi son-in-law's property 'attached'

14 hrs ago | 559 Views

Woman 'throws' baby in river

14 hrs ago | 535 Views

Bantu hold trials at Heath Streak Academy

14 hrs ago | 186 Views

Silence Gukurahundi purveyors

14 hrs ago | 269 Views

Bosso acting-chair faces recall

14 hrs ago | 182 Views

Bosso urged to 'Reform or die!'

14 hrs ago | 202 Views

Businessman loses over $42,000 in botched car deal

14 hrs ago | 565 Views

Zimbabwe ups economic growth projections

14 hrs ago | 162 Views

Tsvangirai battling for his life in South Africa

14 hrs ago | 942 Views

Mnangagwa pledges to meet investor expectations

14 hrs ago | 161 Views

Scholarships Ministry seeks $10 million

14 hrs ago | 105 Views

Russia's Lavrov set to visit Harare

14 hrs ago | 190 Views

Fake soldier harasses sex workers

14 hrs ago | 474 Views

Insiza South MP to pay $1 000 damages to assault victim

15 hrs ago | 390 Views

Kombi, pirate taxi wars escalate in Gweru

15 hrs ago | 314 Views

Reconciliation process led by perpetrators might end in civil war

15 hrs ago | 369 Views

MRP holds rally at Thintanani Business Centre in Gulati, Matobo North

15 hrs ago | 428 Views

Africans' defensiveness against 'racist' comments our main weakness

16 hrs ago | 314 Views

Mugabe was a more difficult opponent than Mnangagwa, says Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 1715 Views

To hell with your National Peace and Healing Commission Mnangagwa - MRP President.

16 hrs ago | 854 Views

MDC-T in fight over primary elections

16 hrs ago | 664 Views

Attack on Chamisa is sheer malice - Analyst

16 hrs ago | 1205 Views

ZAPU unearths massive voter intimidation in Nkayi

16 hrs ago | 672 Views

Cops forced to submit voter registration serial numbers

16 hrs ago | 770 Views

ZAOGA slapped with $300 000 lawsuit

17 hrs ago | 536 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days