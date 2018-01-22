Mujuru party is now our new found home - G40 Top officials

News / National

by Advocate Gift Nyandoro

197 former Zanu pf G40 top officials defect to National People ' s Party being led by Dr Joice Teurai Ropa Mujuru today the 26th of January at Mt Darwin of Mashonaland Central Province.197 G40 top officials have officially broken ranks with Zanu pf by defecting to Dr JTR Mujuru Led NPP today at Mt Darwin in Dotito area of Mashonaland Central. Speaking through their spokesperson at the event graced by senior NPP officials; Mr Gilbert Kanhuta former Zanu pf secretary for information and publicity of Mashonaland central provincial said the members were happy to reunite with Mother Zimbabwe whom they have since realised that her leadership is the only available answer to Zimbabwe' national crisis of leadership.His sentiments were echoed by Tarisai Nhaka; former District chairman of youth from matepa tepa of bindura area. NPP President wellcomed the new family members and assured them that NPP is a home of choice to every law abiding citizen.Meanwhile NPP is to avail more of G40 members joining NPP at a date to be announced in due Course in Mashonaland Central.Advocate Gift NyandoroPRC Spokesperson.