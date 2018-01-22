Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Funding to start flowing into Zimbabwe?

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE African Development Bank (AfDB) is pleased with Zimbabwe's economic policies and could soon start extending critical funding to the country.

A high-level delegation from the bank will be in Harare soon for major talks with Government, with resolution of Zimbabwe's external arrears featuring in those discussions. Focus will also be on energy, agriculture, infrastructure development and youth enterprise - areas the multilateral financing institution has shown keen interest in.

Zimbabwe has not been accessing direct funding from the AfDB, World Bank and IMF on the back of arrears of US$1,8 billion. US$627 million of this sum is owed to the AfDB whose economic interventions in the Southern African nation have been restricted to grants and capacity-building. Now,

President Emmerson Mnangagwa administration's strategies - like prudent fiscal control and improving the business environment — have caught the institution's attention.

The IMF is also keen to re-engage on arrears clearance and fresh funding. Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development Minister Dr Mike Bimha said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) here last week that the AfDB had noted Government efforts to engineer economic development.

Dr Bimha said this after a meeting between President Mnangagwa and AfDB president Dr Akinumwi Adesina.

"The long and short of it is that they are very supportive of our efforts to grow the economy. As the African Development Bank, their take is that there is a lot of potential in Zimbabwe, but that potential alone cannot take us out of the challenges that we are facing. They said we need support and the right policies. Their issue is that they seem to see that we are now putting the right policies (in place) with regard to issues like indigenisation, arrears clearance and ease of doing business. They said we are putting in place the right environment and what we now need is AfDB support."

Dr Bimha said AfDB officials will visit Zimbabwe soon to discuss arrears clearance after which the bank could resume funding support. Finance and Economic Development Minister Patrick Chinamasa said the WEF had enabled Zimbabwe to market its expansive investment opportunities and attract expressions of interest from international investors.

"Davos is a meeting place to make contact; not to conclude deals, but to make contact with business leaders from all over the world. Even the political leaders who are coming here are coming to advance economic interests of their countries and not to discuss politics."

Minister Chinamasa said President Mnangagwa had articulated Zimbabwe's agenda remarkably and left the gathering in no doubt that the country was open for business.

"His Excellency has been very busy; he has had a very busy schedule with respect to meeting and making contact with global business leaders. So, it's a good experience, a good platform for us, a good opportunity for us. His Excellency gave a lot of interviews to CNN, BBC and so on, and I think those interviews are going to be impactful in terms of sending out our clear message that Zimbabwe is open for business."

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo added: "New relations seem to be developing from a bilateral perspective. Different governments are growing familiar and accustomed to the new administration. Already, several companies made commitments and expressions of interest."

Over 3 000 business leaders, senior government officials/policy-makers and social change advocates converged on the alpine town to explore means of resolving major global challenges, among them inequality, climate change, youth unemployment and armed conflict.

In secluded meeting rooms and out in the open, people interacted, argued and exchanged opinion — all in the friendly spirit of engagement and advancement. The forum is an opportunity for international investors to exchange notes on commerce around the globe and for lucrative investment destinations to market their brands.

President Mnangagwa was the first Zimbabwean leader to be invited to the prestigious forum and featured on the panel discussion, "An Insight an Idea, with Emmerson Mnangagwa". He met Switzerland's President Alain Berset, IMF head Christine Lagarde, World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva, Dr Adesina, and several African leaders or their representatives.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - sundaymail
More on: #Zimbabwe, #Funds, #Flow

Comments

Elephant lounge suites

Neat student accommodation available

Emganwini west (mbundane) 200sqm $6 000

Mercedes sprinter door handles

3 bedroomed bellevue walled and gated


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's son, nephew join politics

59 mins ago | 730 Views

Mnangagwa urged to release Chihambakwe Commission Genocide findings

1 hr ago | 340 Views

Analyst warn Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 607 Views

Tsvangirai dismiss 3 months to live claims

1 hr ago | 439 Views

Thokozani Khupe's Triple Jeopardy

1 hr ago | 397 Views

Zanu-PF women's league members conduct partisan food distribution

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Njube woman in $5000 house scandal

1 hr ago | 198 Views

'I apologise for propping white regime,' says Coltart - insincere, is propping Zanu-PF for same selfish reasons

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Trials and tribulations of Zimbabwean nationals in South Africa

1 hr ago | 194 Views

Armed robbers arrested

1 hr ago | 201 Views

'Come to my office and I will open that door,' Mnangagwa tells Swiss - they hate Russian roulette

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Wake Up Women - Part 2

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Chiyangwa under fire over Zifa polls

4 hrs ago | 569 Views

Fresh moves to arrest Grace Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 2338 Views

Embrace G40 to unseat Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 693 Views

Tsvangirai's Alliance faces disintegration

4 hrs ago | 588 Views

Mnangagwa must act on voter slips violation now

4 hrs ago | 414 Views

Critical drugs shortage blamed on forex

4 hrs ago | 209 Views

Call for end to ZTV monopoly

4 hrs ago | 583 Views

Empower Bank in the spotlight

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Mnangagwa under pressure

4 hrs ago | 297 Views

'No postponement of elections'

4 hrs ago | 199 Views

Anti-graft blitz targets judicial officers

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

Chaos devour AFM

4 hrs ago | 296 Views

Bulilima folks unhappy with growth point location

4 hrs ago | 189 Views

Moyo challenges Chisora to a fight

4 hrs ago | 201 Views

Youths launch 'ED has my vote'

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Bakers selling under-weight bread

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

Bribed Ndebele chiefs to deal with Mnangagwa on Gukurahundi

4 hrs ago | 293 Views

'Junior police officers happy'

4 hrs ago | 413 Views

Qhubani Moyo on life behind the scenes

4 hrs ago | 149 Views

Top performing schools named

4 hrs ago | 502 Views

No more harassment by traffic cop, says Obert Mpofu

4 hrs ago | 624 Views

Zimbabwe to become a global lithium player

4 hrs ago | 349 Views

The militarisation of Highlanders Football Club

4 hrs ago | 242 Views

Command inputs abused

5 hrs ago | 114 Views

Tendai Ndoro in trouble

5 hrs ago | 395 Views

The love scandals that rocked Zanu-PF

21 hrs ago | 11564 Views

Foreigners in Zimbabwe mine wrangle

21 hrs ago | 2166 Views

Mnangagwa's major headache

21 hrs ago | 5847 Views

Khupe snubs MDC meeting again

21 hrs ago | 3057 Views

Outrage over Grace Mugabe's doctorate

21 hrs ago | 2610 Views

LISTEN: Nkosana Moyo, Simba Makoni sitting together - What they discuss

22 hrs ago | 3038 Views

Trump tells 'shitholes' Africans 'frankly', says Museveni

22 hrs ago | 2885 Views

UZ Vice Chancellor threatens to fire staff over Grace PhD

22 hrs ago | 8253 Views

Mujuru party is now our new found home - G40 Top officials

22 hrs ago | 3565 Views

Accident claims 5 near Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 2440 Views

Khaya Moyo appointed Information Minister

23 hrs ago | 3954 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days