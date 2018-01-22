'Junior police officers happy'

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has begun undoing former police chief Augustine Chihuri's legacy, which included illegal monetary deductions from their salaries, a move that has greatly raised morale within the force.Official communication addressed to all police stations from the commissioner in charge of operations, Mekiya Tanyanyiwa titled Unsanctioned deductions from members of the force, said all illegal deductions would be discontinued."It has been observed by this headquarters that some commanders continue to effect some unsanctioned deductions from members, which are not provided for by the police standing orders (sic)."Be advised that, with immediate effect, no deductions, which are not prescribed for in the police standing orders should be effected," reads part of the communication.During Chihuri's long reign, police officers complained that their salaries were being wiped out by illegal deductions forced on them by their bosses.Some of the deductions included contributions of up to $20 towards Kuyedza Club, which was run by Chihuri's wife, fundraising projects for dinners and a proposed hospital in Gweru, which is yet to be built.Tanyanyiwa, who was briefly fired last week, ordered in his communication that deductions to Chihuri's signature club Kuyedza be stopped."Unsanctioned deductions include funeral funds, developmental funds, upkeep funds [and] Kuyedza Club, which should be voluntary," he wrote.Officers were forced to part with nearly $90 a month towards the upkeep of their bosses, through the forced deductions.Former police officer, Tafadzwa Gambiza is now mobilising members of the force to institute legal action in a bid to get refund.In a letter, which he has circulated to other police officers, Gambiza wants all those who lost their earnings through forced deductions to join him in the suit."Did you train in depot between 2005 up to date, did you work in depot during the same period (sic)?"Were you forced to contribute the following unlawful payments, DCI's fund, Kuyedza fund, depot upkeep, CGP's [Commissioner General Police] Gala fund, CGP's fun fare (sic) fund, church service fund, raffle tickets, instructors' fee, batmen's fee (sic)."Please be advised that the people behind this, Grace Ndebele and Evelen Mlilo and Munyori Taedzerwa, are no longer protected, as they are now ex-members. Let's report all to the Commercial Crime Unit and pursue a civil suit to recover our money (sic)," he wrote.Gambiza said Tanyanyiwa's communication was evidence enough that the police had embarked on an illegal trajectory and should, therefore, pay back."That money was abused for personal gain. There was no independent audit and complains were dealt with ruthlessly as Chihuri used the money to pay senior officers' retention allowances ranging from $900 to $1 500 monthly from looted funds (sic)," he claimed.Police spokesperson, Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba confirmed that the communication was authentic.