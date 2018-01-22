Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Moyo challenges Chisora to a fight

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
HEAVYWEIGHT champion Elvis "The Bomber" Moyo has challenged Dereck Chisora to a fight and has vowed to smash "Del Boy" into pieces.

Soon after defending his World Boxing Federation All-Africa heavyweight title against Knife Didier of DR Congo at the City Sports Centre on Friday night, Moyo also castigated Chisora for "not doing anything to help Zimbabwean boxing."

The 34-year-old Chisora is a former WBA and WBO International heavyweight champion whose record stands at 27-8-0.

Moyo, who made his name in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) in South Africa, is also 34 and has an inferior record of 6-5-2.

But Moyo is not scared of Chisora.

"I know he (Chisora) doesn't come cheap and I have to beg him for a fight, but that one I will leave to my promoters. But if the fight happens, I will smash Dreck to pieces," thundered the Bulawayo born Moyo, who weighed 123kg before the fight.

"Dereck is Zimbabwean and I have to fight him but I don't know why he is not doing anything for the Zimbabwean community.

"I am a proud Zimbabwean champion and Zimbabwean fans love me. Zimbabwe is a beautiful country, I represent the country, not any region."

Moyo's victory capped a white wash night for Zimbabwean pugilists at the Friday Night Pan African Boxing Series which was promoted by South Africa's Kalakoda Promotions in conjunction with Kwese Sports.

A venue place where peace and harmony is preached every Sunday and Tuesday by the charismatic Emmanuel Makandiwa, the City Sports Centre was turned into a war zone as Zimbabwean boxers turned on the power in front of thousands of appreciative fans.

Bantamweight star boxer Tinashe "Chairman" Madziwane set the tone with a third round knockout win over Aubrey Masamba of Malawi before Wesley "White Lion" Mcdade wowed the crowd with some perfect combinations in another second round knockout victory against Edmos Takawira.

Mcdade always charms the crowd and on Friday fans once again chanted "Murehwa" whilst others called him "Shumba" as he displayed some fantastic boxing.

"First, thanks to the Almighty for the victory. It was a good fight, just that it ended early," said Mcdade.

Talented South African based bantamweight boxer Tapiwa Tembo also won by a TKO against Swedi Mohamed of Tanzania in another exciting bout.

Female boxing pioneer Monalisa Sibanda returned to the ring in style with a points victory over Eneless Nkhahwathi of Malawi in a super lightweight non-title fight.

Middleweight boxer Enock Msambudzi won on points against fellow Zimbabwean Thembani Mhlanga in the last fight of the night.

The Pan African Boxing Series event was witnessed by Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Kazembe Kazembe as well as regional boxing promoters Nestor Tobias of Namibia and Chris Malunga of Oriental Quarries in Zambia.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - online
More on: #Moyo, #Chisora, #Fight

Comments

Emganwini west (mbundane) 200sqm $6 000

Mercedes sprinter door handles

Neat student accommodation available

Elephant lounge suites

3 bedroomed bellevue walled and gated


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's son, nephew join politics

59 mins ago | 723 Views

Mnangagwa urged to release Chihambakwe Commission Genocide findings

1 hr ago | 337 Views

Analyst warn Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 601 Views

Tsvangirai dismiss 3 months to live claims

1 hr ago | 431 Views

Thokozani Khupe's Triple Jeopardy

1 hr ago | 393 Views

Zanu-PF women's league members conduct partisan food distribution

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Njube woman in $5000 house scandal

1 hr ago | 198 Views

'I apologise for propping white regime,' says Coltart - insincere, is propping Zanu-PF for same selfish reasons

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Trials and tribulations of Zimbabwean nationals in South Africa

1 hr ago | 190 Views

Armed robbers arrested

1 hr ago | 201 Views

'Come to my office and I will open that door,' Mnangagwa tells Swiss - they hate Russian roulette

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Wake Up Women - Part 2

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Chiyangwa under fire over Zifa polls

4 hrs ago | 568 Views

Fresh moves to arrest Grace Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 2337 Views

Embrace G40 to unseat Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 693 Views

Tsvangirai's Alliance faces disintegration

4 hrs ago | 588 Views

Mnangagwa must act on voter slips violation now

4 hrs ago | 414 Views

Critical drugs shortage blamed on forex

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

Call for end to ZTV monopoly

4 hrs ago | 582 Views

Empower Bank in the spotlight

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Mnangagwa under pressure

4 hrs ago | 297 Views

'No postponement of elections'

4 hrs ago | 199 Views

Anti-graft blitz targets judicial officers

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Chaos devour AFM

4 hrs ago | 295 Views

Bulilima folks unhappy with growth point location

4 hrs ago | 189 Views

Youths launch 'ED has my vote'

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Bakers selling under-weight bread

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

Bribed Ndebele chiefs to deal with Mnangagwa on Gukurahundi

4 hrs ago | 293 Views

'Junior police officers happy'

4 hrs ago | 412 Views

Qhubani Moyo on life behind the scenes

4 hrs ago | 149 Views

Top performing schools named

4 hrs ago | 501 Views

Funding to start flowing into Zimbabwe?

4 hrs ago | 346 Views

No more harassment by traffic cop, says Obert Mpofu

4 hrs ago | 623 Views

Zimbabwe to become a global lithium player

4 hrs ago | 348 Views

The militarisation of Highlanders Football Club

4 hrs ago | 242 Views

Command inputs abused

5 hrs ago | 114 Views

Tendai Ndoro in trouble

5 hrs ago | 393 Views

The love scandals that rocked Zanu-PF

21 hrs ago | 11563 Views

Foreigners in Zimbabwe mine wrangle

21 hrs ago | 2166 Views

Mnangagwa's major headache

21 hrs ago | 5847 Views

Khupe snubs MDC meeting again

21 hrs ago | 3057 Views

Outrage over Grace Mugabe's doctorate

21 hrs ago | 2610 Views

LISTEN: Nkosana Moyo, Simba Makoni sitting together - What they discuss

22 hrs ago | 3038 Views

Trump tells 'shitholes' Africans 'frankly', says Museveni

22 hrs ago | 2884 Views

UZ Vice Chancellor threatens to fire staff over Grace PhD

22 hrs ago | 8251 Views

Mujuru party is now our new found home - G40 Top officials

22 hrs ago | 3564 Views

Accident claims 5 near Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 2439 Views

Khaya Moyo appointed Information Minister

23 hrs ago | 3952 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days