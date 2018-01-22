Moyo challenges Chisora to a fight

News / National

by Staff reporter

HEAVYWEIGHT champion Elvis "The Bomber" Moyo has challenged Dereck Chisora to a fight and has vowed to smash "Del Boy" into pieces.Soon after defending his World Boxing Federation All-Africa heavyweight title against Knife Didier of DR Congo at the City Sports Centre on Friday night, Moyo also castigated Chisora for "not doing anything to help Zimbabwean boxing."The 34-year-old Chisora is a former WBA and WBO International heavyweight champion whose record stands at 27-8-0.Moyo, who made his name in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) in South Africa, is also 34 and has an inferior record of 6-5-2.But Moyo is not scared of Chisora."I know he (Chisora) doesn't come cheap and I have to beg him for a fight, but that one I will leave to my promoters. But if the fight happens, I will smash Dreck to pieces," thundered the Bulawayo born Moyo, who weighed 123kg before the fight."Dereck is Zimbabwean and I have to fight him but I don't know why he is not doing anything for the Zimbabwean community."I am a proud Zimbabwean champion and Zimbabwean fans love me. Zimbabwe is a beautiful country, I represent the country, not any region."Moyo's victory capped a white wash night for Zimbabwean pugilists at the Friday Night Pan African Boxing Series which was promoted by South Africa's Kalakoda Promotions in conjunction with Kwese Sports.A venue place where peace and harmony is preached every Sunday and Tuesday by the charismatic Emmanuel Makandiwa, the City Sports Centre was turned into a war zone as Zimbabwean boxers turned on the power in front of thousands of appreciative fans.Bantamweight star boxer Tinashe "Chairman" Madziwane set the tone with a third round knockout win over Aubrey Masamba of Malawi before Wesley "White Lion" Mcdade wowed the crowd with some perfect combinations in another second round knockout victory against Edmos Takawira.Mcdade always charms the crowd and on Friday fans once again chanted "Murehwa" whilst others called him "Shumba" as he displayed some fantastic boxing."First, thanks to the Almighty for the victory. It was a good fight, just that it ended early," said Mcdade.Talented South African based bantamweight boxer Tapiwa Tembo also won by a TKO against Swedi Mohamed of Tanzania in another exciting bout.Female boxing pioneer Monalisa Sibanda returned to the ring in style with a points victory over Eneless Nkhahwathi of Malawi in a super lightweight non-title fight.Middleweight boxer Enock Msambudzi won on points against fellow Zimbabwean Thembani Mhlanga in the last fight of the night.The Pan African Boxing Series event was witnessed by Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Kazembe Kazembe as well as regional boxing promoters Nestor Tobias of Namibia and Chris Malunga of Oriental Quarries in Zambia.