Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'No postponement of elections'

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe is politically stable and will hold its general elections within constitutionally-prescribed time-frames, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said.

The President also paid tribute to Zimbabweans for being united throughout last year's leadership transition.

President Mnangagwa was speaking to Russian journalists at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland last week.

"Well, I am not so sure who told you it is May or June (when we are going to hold elections), but it is soon. Zimbabwe is very stable in terms of politics. There is political stability. I am sure you are aware that this transition, which took place about two months ago, (was) a people-driven transformation, very peaceful.

"I do not think it can happen anywhere else except in Zimbabwe because our people are united; our people know what they want. During that period of perhaps under eight or nine days of transformation in the country, hundreds and hundreds of thousands of people marched on the streets of Harare, also in other towns outside Harare.

"But no single incident of damage, not a single window pane of any shop was damaged. As a matter of fact, crime during that period went down. There was very little crime being committed.

"Which meant all of our people were focused, demanding change in the country. And (as) Zanu-PF party, we are based on trying to meet the needs of our people, and our people had spoken that they wanted change.

"So, our (former) President responded to that call and stepped down and then the ruling party, Zanu-PF, nominated me to lead them and later on after two weeks, we went to Congress and I was elected President of the party."

On the election date, President Mnangagwa said: "Yes, we are going to go for elections in a few months' time and we will indicate when. But I haven't mentioned any month at all. In terms of our Constitution, every five years, we have to surrender ourselves to a new mandate and that we are not going to forget.

"We will continue to obey the Constitution because we want to entrench constitutionalism in our system.

''So, we will make sure that in a few months' time, we proclaim a general election. The country is very peaceful and is expecting these elections and I have no doubt I will sweep the elections."

President Mnangagwa said Davos had given him an opportunity to present Zimbabwe's new order to the world.

"Zimbabwe is a developing country. It's a developing economy and Zimbabwe has been isolated for the past two decades and so on. So, we (have been) lagging behind in terms of economic development for that period, 16 years, 18 years.

"Primarily, our economy is agricultural, which means that the area we would want to modernise is agriculture. We want to mechanise our agriculture, modernise our agriculture, that is, at production level and we would want investors who want to participate at that level of production.

"Then the second level (is) where the products of agriculture have to be processed: the value-addition, beneficiation of those products, and marketing.

''So, investors can choose to come to the marketing level or beneficiation level or production level."

The President said Zimbabwe produced about 500 000 tonnes of cotton, but only utilised 30 percent; opening avenues for investors to set up shop in the sector.

He clarified the indigenisation policy saying: "We may have issues. I am sure you are aware of indigenisation where it is required that those who come into these extractive resources (sectors) have to come at the sharing level of 51 percent local/49 percent foreign investors.

"But we have said that ratio can only now relate to two minerals, that is, diamonds and platinum; because we don't have a complete policy on our diamond industry and platinum industry.

"For now, we keep these two minerals requiring 51 percent domestic/49 percent foreign. The rest of the minerals — gold, coal, chrome, nickel, lithium (and others) — it is free."

President Mnangagwa said foreign companies that had invested in particular industries were free to explore other sectors.

"We have one Russian company, which came some years back, in gold mining. Initially, it came in for gold mining, but they spread their wings into diamonds.

"Then we have another Russian partnership with the Government of Zimbabwe in platinum and those are the two areas where Russian companies are involved. But with the new dispensation, we are opening up. We are not restricting Russian companies to these two.

"It is open across the board. They can go into infrastructural development, construction of railways, construction of highways, dualisation of highways, tourism, ICTs"

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - sundaymail

Comments

Emganwini west (mbundane) 200sqm $6 000

Mercedes sprinter door handles

Neat student accommodation available

Elephant lounge suites

3 bedroomed bellevue walled and gated


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's son, nephew join politics

58 mins ago | 718 Views

Mnangagwa urged to release Chihambakwe Commission Genocide findings

1 hr ago | 334 Views

Analyst warn Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 600 Views

Tsvangirai dismiss 3 months to live claims

1 hr ago | 431 Views

Thokozani Khupe's Triple Jeopardy

1 hr ago | 390 Views

Zanu-PF women's league members conduct partisan food distribution

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Njube woman in $5000 house scandal

1 hr ago | 197 Views

'I apologise for propping white regime,' says Coltart - insincere, is propping Zanu-PF for same selfish reasons

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Trials and tribulations of Zimbabwean nationals in South Africa

1 hr ago | 189 Views

Armed robbers arrested

1 hr ago | 201 Views

'Come to my office and I will open that door,' Mnangagwa tells Swiss - they hate Russian roulette

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Wake Up Women - Part 2

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Chiyangwa under fire over Zifa polls

4 hrs ago | 568 Views

Fresh moves to arrest Grace Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 2335 Views

Embrace G40 to unseat Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 693 Views

Tsvangirai's Alliance faces disintegration

4 hrs ago | 588 Views

Mnangagwa must act on voter slips violation now

4 hrs ago | 414 Views

Critical drugs shortage blamed on forex

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

Call for end to ZTV monopoly

4 hrs ago | 581 Views

Empower Bank in the spotlight

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Mnangagwa under pressure

4 hrs ago | 297 Views

Anti-graft blitz targets judicial officers

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Chaos devour AFM

4 hrs ago | 295 Views

Bulilima folks unhappy with growth point location

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

Moyo challenges Chisora to a fight

4 hrs ago | 201 Views

Youths launch 'ED has my vote'

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Bakers selling under-weight bread

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

Bribed Ndebele chiefs to deal with Mnangagwa on Gukurahundi

4 hrs ago | 292 Views

'Junior police officers happy'

4 hrs ago | 412 Views

Qhubani Moyo on life behind the scenes

4 hrs ago | 149 Views

Top performing schools named

4 hrs ago | 500 Views

Funding to start flowing into Zimbabwe?

4 hrs ago | 346 Views

No more harassment by traffic cop, says Obert Mpofu

4 hrs ago | 623 Views

Zimbabwe to become a global lithium player

4 hrs ago | 348 Views

The militarisation of Highlanders Football Club

4 hrs ago | 241 Views

Command inputs abused

5 hrs ago | 114 Views

Tendai Ndoro in trouble

5 hrs ago | 393 Views

The love scandals that rocked Zanu-PF

21 hrs ago | 11563 Views

Foreigners in Zimbabwe mine wrangle

21 hrs ago | 2166 Views

Mnangagwa's major headache

21 hrs ago | 5846 Views

Khupe snubs MDC meeting again

21 hrs ago | 3057 Views

Outrage over Grace Mugabe's doctorate

21 hrs ago | 2610 Views

LISTEN: Nkosana Moyo, Simba Makoni sitting together - What they discuss

22 hrs ago | 3038 Views

Trump tells 'shitholes' Africans 'frankly', says Museveni

22 hrs ago | 2884 Views

UZ Vice Chancellor threatens to fire staff over Grace PhD

22 hrs ago | 8251 Views

Mujuru party is now our new found home - G40 Top officials

22 hrs ago | 3564 Views

Accident claims 5 near Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 2439 Views

Khaya Moyo appointed Information Minister

23 hrs ago | 3952 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days