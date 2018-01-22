Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Empower Bank in the spotlight

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Empower Bank was launched without an operating licence and authorities are now regularising documentation to facilitate its opening, The Sunday Mail has gathered.

The bank's board will be re-examined, with those who do not meet appointment criteria facing the boot.

Board members are Mr Raymond Njanike (chair), Dr Judith Kateera, Mr William Chaitezvi, Mr Wilson Gwatiringa, Mrs Bona Mugabe-Chikore, Mr Wellington Zengeza, Ms Helena Kumirai and Mrs Josephine Chikaka.

Women and Youth Affairs Minister Sithembiso Nyoni told The Sunday Mail, "Empower Bank, when I looked at it, was not really ready for launch. I (discovered) that it was not registered with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. You can't launch an unregistered bank.

"I think they launched anticipating approval would be swift. But (the bank was launched) without registration; that's all I'm saying. So, we can't really call it a bank. Banks have to be approved by the RBZ and then get a banking certificate.

"Empower Bank still has a lot to do; that's why we haven't included it in our 100-day plan. The bank will be launched and start operating as soon as relevant processes are taken care of, for instance, making sure the board is balanced and complying with banking regulations.

"Regarding the board; we are yet to look at their CVs as read against the mandate of the bank. If the board members meet all criteria, they will continue as they are."

An RBZ official who preferred anonymity said Empower Bank was yet to secure relevant approvals.

"In line with the licensing framework and Micro Finance Act (Chapter 24:29), the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe considered the application for a deposit-taking micro finance licence for Empower Bank Limited. A deposit-taking micro finance licence will be issued once all the licensing requirements have been satisfied," said the official.

"A pre-opening inspection will be conducted to assess the institution's readiness to open doors to the public. The institution will open doors to the public upon authorisation by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe."

Then First Lady Mrs Grace Mugabe launched Empower Bank in October 2017, saying it was capitalised to the tune of US$2,5 million.

The bank will finance youth enterprises.

In 2017, the Zanu-PF Youth League said Government should look into reports that the G40 cabal wanted to fund its divisive and criminal agenda via the micro-financier.

Minister Nyoni said of this: "We haven't gone into it yet to see who has benefited from what and how they benefited. That's why I am taking my time before I launch it; to make sure I am launching something that is credible and transparent."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - sundaymail

Comments

Emganwini west (mbundane) 200sqm $6 000

Mercedes sprinter door handles

Neat student accommodation available

Elephant lounge suites

3 bedroomed bellevue walled and gated


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's son, nephew join politics

58 mins ago | 716 Views

Mnangagwa urged to release Chihambakwe Commission Genocide findings

1 hr ago | 333 Views

Analyst warn Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 600 Views

Tsvangirai dismiss 3 months to live claims

1 hr ago | 430 Views

Thokozani Khupe's Triple Jeopardy

1 hr ago | 389 Views

Zanu-PF women's league members conduct partisan food distribution

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Njube woman in $5000 house scandal

1 hr ago | 195 Views

'I apologise for propping white regime,' says Coltart - insincere, is propping Zanu-PF for same selfish reasons

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Trials and tribulations of Zimbabwean nationals in South Africa

1 hr ago | 189 Views

Armed robbers arrested

1 hr ago | 201 Views

'Come to my office and I will open that door,' Mnangagwa tells Swiss - they hate Russian roulette

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Wake Up Women - Part 2

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Chiyangwa under fire over Zifa polls

4 hrs ago | 568 Views

Fresh moves to arrest Grace Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 2335 Views

Embrace G40 to unseat Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 693 Views

Tsvangirai's Alliance faces disintegration

4 hrs ago | 588 Views

Mnangagwa must act on voter slips violation now

4 hrs ago | 414 Views

Critical drugs shortage blamed on forex

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

Call for end to ZTV monopoly

4 hrs ago | 581 Views

Mnangagwa under pressure

4 hrs ago | 297 Views

'No postponement of elections'

4 hrs ago | 199 Views

Anti-graft blitz targets judicial officers

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Chaos devour AFM

4 hrs ago | 295 Views

Bulilima folks unhappy with growth point location

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

Moyo challenges Chisora to a fight

4 hrs ago | 201 Views

Youths launch 'ED has my vote'

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Bakers selling under-weight bread

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

Bribed Ndebele chiefs to deal with Mnangagwa on Gukurahundi

4 hrs ago | 292 Views

'Junior police officers happy'

4 hrs ago | 412 Views

Qhubani Moyo on life behind the scenes

4 hrs ago | 149 Views

Top performing schools named

4 hrs ago | 500 Views

Funding to start flowing into Zimbabwe?

4 hrs ago | 346 Views

No more harassment by traffic cop, says Obert Mpofu

4 hrs ago | 623 Views

Zimbabwe to become a global lithium player

4 hrs ago | 348 Views

The militarisation of Highlanders Football Club

4 hrs ago | 241 Views

Command inputs abused

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

Tendai Ndoro in trouble

5 hrs ago | 393 Views

The love scandals that rocked Zanu-PF

21 hrs ago | 11563 Views

Foreigners in Zimbabwe mine wrangle

21 hrs ago | 2166 Views

Mnangagwa's major headache

21 hrs ago | 5845 Views

Khupe snubs MDC meeting again

21 hrs ago | 3057 Views

Outrage over Grace Mugabe's doctorate

21 hrs ago | 2609 Views

LISTEN: Nkosana Moyo, Simba Makoni sitting together - What they discuss

22 hrs ago | 3038 Views

Trump tells 'shitholes' Africans 'frankly', says Museveni

22 hrs ago | 2884 Views

UZ Vice Chancellor threatens to fire staff over Grace PhD

22 hrs ago | 8250 Views

Mujuru party is now our new found home - G40 Top officials

22 hrs ago | 3563 Views

Accident claims 5 near Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 2439 Views

Khaya Moyo appointed Information Minister

23 hrs ago | 3952 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days