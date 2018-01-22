Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Critical drugs shortage blamed on forex

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe is experiencing a shortage of critical drugs and The Sunday Mail can reveal that stocks of medicines for asthmatic, hypertensive and diabetic patients have reached alarming levels.

The country requires US$65 million for its weekly drug supply, but pharmaceutical companies are only accessing US$3 million from government.

A snap survey by The Sunday Mail in pharmacies in Harare showed a shortage of essential drugs, with many going for days without salbutamol inhalers and diabetes medication.

Ministry of Health and Child Care deputy director of pharmacy Mr Newman Madzikwa confirmed the shortage.

"The main challenge we are facing is the shortage of foreign currency since we import the things like inhalers from Indian and European manufacturers for those who are asthmatic," he said.

"Foreign currency has been a problem from the crisis of ARVs, diabetic tablets and insulin; and now asthma drugs. Unless measures are put in place to make sure that foreign currency is availed to the pharmaceutical industry, we will have consistent problems from one drug to the other."

Mr Madzikwa said the ministry was working with the RBZ to ensure foreign currency was availed for imported drugs and/or essential drug components.

"We had a meeting with RBZ last week and their response was positive," he said. "By now there must be some movement with invoices that were pending with the banks so that medicines are paid for.

"We are requesting US$65 million a week which is required by the pharmaceutical industry, but banks cannot disburse that money at once and we are getting around US$3 million weekly."

Efforts to get a comment from that President of the Zimbabwe Diabetic Association Dr John Mangwiro were unsuccessful as his phone went unanswered.

In 2015 Zimbabwe faced a shortage of salbutamol inhalers when suppliers decided it was cheaper to import than to manufacture them.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - online
More on: #Drugs, #Forex, #Drugs

Comments

Emganwini west (mbundane) 200sqm $6 000

Mercedes sprinter door handles

Neat student accommodation available

Elephant lounge suites

3 bedroomed bellevue walled and gated


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's son, nephew join politics

58 mins ago | 714 Views

Mnangagwa urged to release Chihambakwe Commission Genocide findings

1 hr ago | 332 Views

Analyst warn Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 598 Views

Tsvangirai dismiss 3 months to live claims

1 hr ago | 428 Views

Thokozani Khupe's Triple Jeopardy

1 hr ago | 385 Views

Zanu-PF women's league members conduct partisan food distribution

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Njube woman in $5000 house scandal

1 hr ago | 195 Views

'I apologise for propping white regime,' says Coltart - insincere, is propping Zanu-PF for same selfish reasons

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Trials and tribulations of Zimbabwean nationals in South Africa

1 hr ago | 189 Views

Armed robbers arrested

1 hr ago | 201 Views

'Come to my office and I will open that door,' Mnangagwa tells Swiss - they hate Russian roulette

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Wake Up Women - Part 2

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Chiyangwa under fire over Zifa polls

4 hrs ago | 568 Views

Fresh moves to arrest Grace Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 2335 Views

Embrace G40 to unseat Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 692 Views

Tsvangirai's Alliance faces disintegration

4 hrs ago | 588 Views

Mnangagwa must act on voter slips violation now

4 hrs ago | 414 Views

Call for end to ZTV monopoly

4 hrs ago | 581 Views

Empower Bank in the spotlight

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Mnangagwa under pressure

4 hrs ago | 297 Views

'No postponement of elections'

4 hrs ago | 199 Views

Anti-graft blitz targets judicial officers

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Chaos devour AFM

4 hrs ago | 295 Views

Bulilima folks unhappy with growth point location

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

Moyo challenges Chisora to a fight

4 hrs ago | 201 Views

Youths launch 'ED has my vote'

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Bakers selling under-weight bread

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

Bribed Ndebele chiefs to deal with Mnangagwa on Gukurahundi

4 hrs ago | 291 Views

'Junior police officers happy'

4 hrs ago | 412 Views

Qhubani Moyo on life behind the scenes

4 hrs ago | 149 Views

Top performing schools named

4 hrs ago | 500 Views

Funding to start flowing into Zimbabwe?

4 hrs ago | 346 Views

No more harassment by traffic cop, says Obert Mpofu

4 hrs ago | 623 Views

Zimbabwe to become a global lithium player

4 hrs ago | 348 Views

The militarisation of Highlanders Football Club

4 hrs ago | 241 Views

Command inputs abused

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

Tendai Ndoro in trouble

5 hrs ago | 393 Views

The love scandals that rocked Zanu-PF

21 hrs ago | 11563 Views

Foreigners in Zimbabwe mine wrangle

21 hrs ago | 2166 Views

Mnangagwa's major headache

21 hrs ago | 5845 Views

Khupe snubs MDC meeting again

21 hrs ago | 3057 Views

Outrage over Grace Mugabe's doctorate

21 hrs ago | 2609 Views

LISTEN: Nkosana Moyo, Simba Makoni sitting together - What they discuss

22 hrs ago | 3038 Views

Trump tells 'shitholes' Africans 'frankly', says Museveni

22 hrs ago | 2884 Views

UZ Vice Chancellor threatens to fire staff over Grace PhD

22 hrs ago | 8249 Views

Mujuru party is now our new found home - G40 Top officials

22 hrs ago | 3562 Views

Accident claims 5 near Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 2439 Views

Khaya Moyo appointed Information Minister

23 hrs ago | 3952 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days