Embrace G40 to unseat Zanu-PF

OPPOSITION parties have been challenged to unite and invite into their ranks members of the vanquished G40 faction in Zanu-PF if they are to entertain any chances of unseating President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the ruling party from power.

Speaking at the launch of a manifesto by Build Zimbabwe Alliance leader Noah Manyika in Harare yesterday, National Vendors Union Zimbabwe leader Sten Zvorwadza said although he was never a fan of G40, the group had experience in working with Mnangagwa and the military, which might be essential in the quest to defeat the ruling party.

"Personally, I have never liked the G40 crew fronted by [former ministers] Patrick Zhuwao and Jonathan Moyo," Zvorwadza said.
"But it is a fact that these guys know the current regime better than all of us because they worked together. Opposition parties should work with them to remove Zanu-PF."

Zvorwadza said Zimbabwe was now under a "hard coup" that was deploying soldiers and police on vendors. He said people were used and supported the military intervention which removed former president Robert Mugabe, but the victors were now showing their true colours.

Manyika said Mnangagwa was seeking to extend the Zanu-PF rule when the party had robbed millions of their livelihood.

He said Zimbabweans should never give Mnangagwa another chance to rule the country because he was part of a government that had been trampling on human rights and causing untold suffering to Zimbabweans.

"Who is the enemy of the people, those who have been beating students for demanding a better life, and those who have been parcelling the resources of this country among themselves for the past 37 years as if they were distributing the deceased's estate? They are the enemies and they don't deserve another chance," Manyika said.

"Look, they have appointed the minister of mines who presided over the disappearance of $15 billion. He is now the minister of the police and the question we should ask ourselves is, will he arrest himself?"

He attacked Mnangagwa for his refusal to apologise for the Gukurahundi atrocities in an interview at the just-ended World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. He said leaders who could not apologise were dangerous.

Bishop Ancelimo Magaya said Mnangagwa should be held accountable for Gukurahundi and must tell the country if he had repented after previously boasting that he was trained to kill.

