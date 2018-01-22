Latest News Editor's Choice


Armed robbers arrested

by Simbarashe Sithole
Two suspected armed robbers were arrested in Gokwe after a Toyota Wish they were travelling in was involved in an accident on Friday.

Allegations are that a Mvurwi Guard Alert security riffle was found in the car which had been robbed on 22 December 2017 in Mvurwi, the riffle sold Philip Huliba (32) and Dingane Bamala (29) who were all admitted at Zhombe general hospital.

The duo is reported to be part of the syndicate that also pounced on Delta Mvurwi on Unity Day and had a serious exchange of fire with detectives.

The suspects were transferred from Zhombe hospital to Kwekwe hospital under police guard.

Meanwhile, cases of armed robbers are on the increase in Zimbabwe and most of which are being found in road accidents.


