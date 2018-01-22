Njube woman in $5000 house scandal

News / National

by Stven Jakes

A woman from Njube in Bulawayo is in trouble for allegedly defrauding another resident for $5000 in a house scandal.Sithokozile Ndlovu (57) is appearing in court charged with fraud. Allegations are that on August 2016 the complainant Noel Mpofu advised his friend Liketso Nyathi that he was looking for a residential stand to buy in Bulawayo's western areas.Nyathi advised him that he had seen an advertisement in the Chronicle that stand number 20942 Pumula South was being offered for sale and had contacted Ndlovu whom they agreed to meet.On August 25 Mpofu and Nyathi went to Siloam Trust where they met accused who introduced herself as the agent of the seller of the stand before her accomplice Sikhathele Nyoni introduced herself as the owner and said the stand worth $6000 of which it was negotiated to $5000.They then entered into an agreement of sale in which all signed. The agreement stated that Mpofu was to deposit $2500 at Steward Bank.On August 26 2016 Mpofu transferred $2500 into the account and transferred another $2500 into Marondedze and Mukuku law firm's account.After the transfers, the two became evasive leading Mpofu to report to the police. Investigations established that the stand in question belonged to one Sikhangele Nyoni who inherited it from her late husband. The fraud cost Mpofu a total of $5000 prejudice and nothing has been recovered.Sikhathele Nyoni is yet to be arrested.