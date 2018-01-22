Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Njube woman in $5000 house scandal

by Stven Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
A woman from Njube in Bulawayo is in trouble for allegedly defrauding another resident for $5000 in a house scandal.

Sithokozile Ndlovu (57) is appearing in court charged with fraud. Allegations are that on August 2016 the complainant Noel Mpofu advised his friend Liketso Nyathi that he was looking for a residential stand to buy in Bulawayo's western areas.

Nyathi advised him that he had seen an advertisement in the Chronicle that stand number 20942 Pumula South was being offered for sale and had contacted Ndlovu whom they agreed to meet.

On August 25 Mpofu and Nyathi went to Siloam Trust where they met accused who introduced herself as the agent of the seller of the stand before her accomplice Sikhathele Nyoni introduced herself as the owner and said the stand worth $6000 of which it was negotiated to $5000.

They then entered into an agreement of sale in which all signed. The agreement stated that Mpofu was to deposit $2500 at Steward Bank.

On August 26 2016 Mpofu transferred $2500 into the account and transferred another $2500 into Marondedze and Mukuku law firm's account.

After the transfers, the two became evasive leading Mpofu to report to the police. Investigations established that the stand in question belonged to one Sikhangele Nyoni who inherited it from her late husband. The fraud cost Mpofu a total of $5000 prejudice and nothing has been recovered.

Sikhathele Nyoni is yet to be arrested.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - online
More on: #Njube, #Scandal, #House

Comments

Mercedes sprinter door handles

Neat student accommodation available

3 bedroomed bellevue walled and gated

Elephant lounge suites

Emganwini west (mbundane) 200sqm $6 000


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's son, nephew join politics

1 hr ago | 850 Views

Mnangagwa urged to release Chihambakwe Commission Genocide findings

1 hr ago | 385 Views

Analyst warn Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 705 Views

Tsvangirai dismiss 3 months to live claims

1 hr ago | 531 Views

Thokozani Khupe's Triple Jeopardy

1 hr ago | 478 Views

Zanu-PF women's league members conduct partisan food distribution

1 hr ago | 89 Views

'I apologise for propping white regime,' says Coltart - insincere, is propping Zanu-PF for same selfish reasons

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Trials and tribulations of Zimbabwean nationals in South Africa

1 hr ago | 233 Views

Armed robbers arrested

1 hr ago | 215 Views

'Come to my office and I will open that door,' Mnangagwa tells Swiss - they hate Russian roulette

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Wake Up Women - Part 2

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Chiyangwa under fire over Zifa polls

4 hrs ago | 576 Views

Fresh moves to arrest Grace Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 2376 Views

Embrace G40 to unseat Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 703 Views

Tsvangirai's Alliance faces disintegration

4 hrs ago | 596 Views

Mnangagwa must act on voter slips violation now

4 hrs ago | 415 Views

Critical drugs shortage blamed on forex

4 hrs ago | 212 Views

Call for end to ZTV monopoly

4 hrs ago | 593 Views

Empower Bank in the spotlight

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mnangagwa under pressure

4 hrs ago | 302 Views

'No postponement of elections'

4 hrs ago | 205 Views

Anti-graft blitz targets judicial officers

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

Chaos devour AFM

5 hrs ago | 303 Views

Bulilima folks unhappy with growth point location

5 hrs ago | 192 Views

Moyo challenges Chisora to a fight

5 hrs ago | 214 Views

Youths launch 'ED has my vote'

5 hrs ago | 92 Views

Bakers selling under-weight bread

5 hrs ago | 111 Views

Bribed Ndebele chiefs to deal with Mnangagwa on Gukurahundi

5 hrs ago | 311 Views

'Junior police officers happy'

5 hrs ago | 433 Views

Qhubani Moyo on life behind the scenes

5 hrs ago | 156 Views

Top performing schools named

5 hrs ago | 533 Views

Funding to start flowing into Zimbabwe?

5 hrs ago | 359 Views

No more harassment by traffic cop, says Obert Mpofu

5 hrs ago | 666 Views

Zimbabwe to become a global lithium player

5 hrs ago | 356 Views

The militarisation of Highlanders Football Club

5 hrs ago | 249 Views

Command inputs abused

5 hrs ago | 114 Views

Tendai Ndoro in trouble

5 hrs ago | 410 Views

The love scandals that rocked Zanu-PF

21 hrs ago | 11591 Views

Foreigners in Zimbabwe mine wrangle

21 hrs ago | 2168 Views

Mnangagwa's major headache

22 hrs ago | 5853 Views

Khupe snubs MDC meeting again

22 hrs ago | 3063 Views

Outrage over Grace Mugabe's doctorate

22 hrs ago | 2616 Views

LISTEN: Nkosana Moyo, Simba Makoni sitting together - What they discuss

22 hrs ago | 3040 Views

Trump tells 'shitholes' Africans 'frankly', says Museveni

22 hrs ago | 2889 Views

UZ Vice Chancellor threatens to fire staff over Grace PhD

22 hrs ago | 8281 Views

Mujuru party is now our new found home - G40 Top officials

23 hrs ago | 3578 Views

Accident claims 5 near Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 2445 Views

Khaya Moyo appointed Information Minister

23 hrs ago | 3963 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days