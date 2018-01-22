Zanu-PF women's league members conduct partisan food distribution

News / National

by Steven Jakes

Villagers in Insiza North have complained that Zanu-PF women's league members in the area are conducting partisan food distribution."Members of Zanu-PF lnsiza North women's league led by Mrs Maguruzane ward 15 register local residents for food handouts on bases that one is a registered voter," said a concerned villager."Some members of the party received maize bags last week. Anytime next week same members will receive rice in ward 15."