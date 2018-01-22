News / National
Zanu-PF women's league members conduct partisan food distribution
1 hr ago | Views
Villagers in Insiza North have complained that Zanu-PF women's league members in the area are conducting partisan food distribution.
"Members of Zanu-PF lnsiza North women's league led by Mrs Maguruzane ward 15 register local residents for food handouts on bases that one is a registered voter," said a concerned villager.
"Some members of the party received maize bags last week. Anytime next week same members will receive rice in ward 15."
"Some members of the party received maize bags last week. Anytime next week same members will receive rice in ward 15."
Source - online