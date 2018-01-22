Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF women's league members conduct partisan food distribution

by Steven Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
Villagers in Insiza North  have complained that Zanu-PF women's league members in the area are conducting partisan food distribution.

"Members of Zanu-PF lnsiza North women's league led by Mrs Maguruzane ward 15 register local residents for food handouts on bases that one is a registered voter," said a concerned villager.

"Some members of the party received maize bags last week. Anytime next week same members will receive rice in ward 15."

Source - online
