Tsvangirai dismiss 3 months to live claims

MDC-T president Morgan Tsvangirai‏ has rubbished the reports by the media that he has been told that he is left with three months to live as his condition deteriorates everyday.

The media last week reported that Tsvangirai family has been told that he will live only for three months and not beyond as his condition continue to deteriorate. The media said that even doctors in South Africa blocked his family from taking him to German to a prophet who sometime prophesied that he will win the elections.

Through a tweet Tsvangirai said, "It is all speculation. No deadline has been given to me and my family. I am getting routine attention like any other cancer patient and i will be back in Zim shortly. Meanwhile lets all register to vote and those who can attend the alliance rallies. Do not mind the madness."

 Reacting to the story twitter users made varying comments attacking the media in question.

"I really respect the empire you have built for yourself but at times I'm led to believe your staff do not.The credibility of this particular publication that you own is dwindling and fast.Please address the lack of professionalism."

Another twitter said the paper has editors and the owner doesn't determine what news stories are written there daily.

Another one said as a CEO or owner the owner  need to stay in touch with the goings on at your source of $$$.

"Ask bosses on shark tank how they manage their businesses. It's up to him really, just honest feedback from a reader," he said.

"That's not how media industry works, frankly. Different from Shark Tank. Read more on media ownership and you'll see such direct interference is frowned upon."

