Analyst warn Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter

A political analyst Pedzisai Ruhanya has warned President Emmerson Mnangagwa over the flawed former First Lady Grace Mugabe's PHD thesis which has just been published online after the department responsible at the University of Zimbabwe had distanced itself from overseeing the study.Grace;'s PHD caused a stir as critics say he did it within less than a year a study which has to be done between three to seven years."The bastardisation of knowledge and ideas happening under ED government with reckless abundance. Mr President, you promised to fight against corruption. Look at the corruption of ideas and knowledge at UZ under Prof Levi Nyagura as he covers Grace Mugabe's corruption of epistemic values!," Ruhanya said.