Mnangagwa urged to release Chihambakwe Commission Genocide findings

News / National

by Steven Jakes

Former Chronicle Editor Mduduzi Mathuthu has urged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to release Chihambakwe Commission Gukurahudndi findings for the public to know what was discovered when the massacres were still a bit fresh.The remarks come amid reports Mnangagwa while speaking to the CNN in Davos Switzerland, he admitted there was Gukurahundi but seemed to be disputing the figure of the people who might have been killed saying it is exaggerated.Recently Ibhetshu likaZulu and Masakhaneni Trust filed an application at the Bulawayo High Court suing Mnangagwa, former President Robert MUgabe, Vice President Kembo Mohadi and Britain Premier Theresa May seeking an order compeling them to release the Chihambakwe report.Mathuthu twitted calling for Mnangagwa to release the report too."The Chihambakwe Commission of Inquiry started its work on Gukurahundi in September 1983. Parliament was told in November 1985 that it's report would not be made public. Mnangagwa must release that report and let the chips fall where they may," he said.