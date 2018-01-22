Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa urged to release Chihambakwe Commission Genocide findings

by Steven Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
Former Chronicle Editor Mduduzi Mathuthu has urged President Emmerson  Mnangagwa to release Chihambakwe Commission Gukurahudndi findings for the public to know what was discovered when the massacres were still a bit fresh.

The remarks come amid reports Mnangagwa while speaking to the CNN in Davos Switzerland, he admitted there was Gukurahundi but seemed to be disputing the figure of the people who might have been killed saying it is exaggerated.

Recently Ibhetshu likaZulu and Masakhaneni Trust filed an application at the Bulawayo High Court suing Mnangagwa, former President Robert MUgabe, Vice President Kembo Mohadi and Britain Premier Theresa May seeking an order compeling them to release the Chihambakwe report.

Mathuthu twitted calling for Mnangagwa to release the report too.

"The Chihambakwe Commission of Inquiry started its work on Gukurahundi in September 1983. Parliament was told in November 1985 that it's report would not be made public. Mnangagwa must release that report and let the chips fall where they may," he said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - online

Comments

Mercedes sprinter door handles

Emganwini west (mbundane) 200sqm $6 000

Neat student accommodation available

Elephant lounge suites

3 bedroomed bellevue walled and gated


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's son, nephew join politics

1 hr ago | 756 Views

Analyst warn Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 632 Views

Tsvangirai dismiss 3 months to live claims

1 hr ago | 459 Views

Thokozani Khupe's Triple Jeopardy

1 hr ago | 414 Views

Zanu-PF women's league members conduct partisan food distribution

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Njube woman in $5000 house scandal

1 hr ago | 203 Views

'I apologise for propping white regime,' says Coltart - insincere, is propping Zanu-PF for same selfish reasons

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Trials and tribulations of Zimbabwean nationals in South Africa

1 hr ago | 197 Views

Armed robbers arrested

1 hr ago | 204 Views

'Come to my office and I will open that door,' Mnangagwa tells Swiss - they hate Russian roulette

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Wake Up Women - Part 2

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Chiyangwa under fire over Zifa polls

4 hrs ago | 571 Views

Fresh moves to arrest Grace Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 2347 Views

Embrace G40 to unseat Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 696 Views

Tsvangirai's Alliance faces disintegration

4 hrs ago | 590 Views

Mnangagwa must act on voter slips violation now

4 hrs ago | 414 Views

Critical drugs shortage blamed on forex

4 hrs ago | 209 Views

Call for end to ZTV monopoly

4 hrs ago | 585 Views

Empower Bank in the spotlight

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Mnangagwa under pressure

4 hrs ago | 298 Views

'No postponement of elections'

4 hrs ago | 199 Views

Anti-graft blitz targets judicial officers

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

Chaos devour AFM

4 hrs ago | 299 Views

Bulilima folks unhappy with growth point location

4 hrs ago | 190 Views

Moyo challenges Chisora to a fight

4 hrs ago | 203 Views

Youths launch 'ED has my vote'

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

Bakers selling under-weight bread

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Bribed Ndebele chiefs to deal with Mnangagwa on Gukurahundi

4 hrs ago | 299 Views

'Junior police officers happy'

4 hrs ago | 417 Views

Qhubani Moyo on life behind the scenes

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

Top performing schools named

4 hrs ago | 508 Views

Funding to start flowing into Zimbabwe?

4 hrs ago | 349 Views

No more harassment by traffic cop, says Obert Mpofu

5 hrs ago | 628 Views

Zimbabwe to become a global lithium player

5 hrs ago | 352 Views

The militarisation of Highlanders Football Club

5 hrs ago | 244 Views

Command inputs abused

5 hrs ago | 114 Views

Tendai Ndoro in trouble

5 hrs ago | 396 Views

The love scandals that rocked Zanu-PF

21 hrs ago | 11571 Views

Foreigners in Zimbabwe mine wrangle

21 hrs ago | 2166 Views

Mnangagwa's major headache

21 hrs ago | 5848 Views

Khupe snubs MDC meeting again

21 hrs ago | 3057 Views

Outrage over Grace Mugabe's doctorate

21 hrs ago | 2613 Views

LISTEN: Nkosana Moyo, Simba Makoni sitting together - What they discuss

22 hrs ago | 3038 Views

Trump tells 'shitholes' Africans 'frankly', says Museveni

22 hrs ago | 2885 Views

UZ Vice Chancellor threatens to fire staff over Grace PhD

22 hrs ago | 8260 Views

Mujuru party is now our new found home - G40 Top officials

22 hrs ago | 3568 Views

Accident claims 5 near Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 2441 Views

Khaya Moyo appointed Information Minister

23 hrs ago | 3955 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days