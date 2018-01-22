Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's son, nephew join politics

by Staff reporter
48 mins ago | Views
One of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's sons, Emmerson Junior, and a nephew of his Tongai - are readying themselves to enter the political fray by running for National Assembly seats at the forthcoming polls.

Mnangagwa's oldest son, Emmerson Mnangagwa Junior who also is interested in politics is the Midlands Youth of ZANU-PF Executive.

More to follow....

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Comments

Neat student accommodation available

Emganwini west (mbundane) 200sqm $6 000

Elephant lounge suites

Mercedes sprinter door handles

3 bedroomed bellevue walled and gated


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa urged to release Chihambakwe Commission Genocide findings

52 mins ago | 252 Views

Analyst warn Mnangagwa

54 mins ago | 472 Views

Tsvangirai dismiss 3 months to live claims

54 mins ago | 319 Views

Thokozani Khupe's Triple Jeopardy

55 mins ago | 319 Views

Zanu-PF women's league members conduct partisan food distribution

55 mins ago | 60 Views

Njube woman in $5000 house scandal

56 mins ago | 150 Views

'I apologise for propping white regime,' says Coltart - insincere, is propping Zanu-PF for same selfish reasons

56 mins ago | 64 Views

Trials and tribulations of Zimbabwean nationals in South Africa

57 mins ago | 158 Views

Armed robbers arrested

58 mins ago | 171 Views

'Come to my office and I will open that door,' Mnangagwa tells Swiss - they hate Russian roulette

58 mins ago | 122 Views

Wake Up Women - Part 2

59 mins ago | 63 Views

Chiyangwa under fire over Zifa polls

4 hrs ago | 562 Views

Fresh moves to arrest Grace Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 2280 Views

Embrace G40 to unseat Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 688 Views

Tsvangirai's Alliance faces disintegration

4 hrs ago | 581 Views

Mnangagwa must act on voter slips violation now

4 hrs ago | 408 Views

Critical drugs shortage blamed on forex

4 hrs ago | 203 Views

Call for end to ZTV monopoly

4 hrs ago | 574 Views

Empower Bank in the spotlight

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

Mnangagwa under pressure

4 hrs ago | 285 Views

'No postponement of elections'

4 hrs ago | 196 Views

Anti-graft blitz targets judicial officers

4 hrs ago | 134 Views

Chaos devour AFM

4 hrs ago | 283 Views

Bulilima folks unhappy with growth point location

4 hrs ago | 181 Views

Moyo challenges Chisora to a fight

4 hrs ago | 195 Views

Youths launch 'ED has my vote'

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

Bakers selling under-weight bread

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

Bribed Ndebele chiefs to deal with Mnangagwa on Gukurahundi

4 hrs ago | 272 Views

'Junior police officers happy'

4 hrs ago | 390 Views

Qhubani Moyo on life behind the scenes

4 hrs ago | 142 Views

Top performing schools named

4 hrs ago | 456 Views

Funding to start flowing into Zimbabwe?

4 hrs ago | 332 Views

No more harassment by traffic cop, says Obert Mpofu

4 hrs ago | 609 Views

Zimbabwe to become a global lithium player

4 hrs ago | 329 Views

The militarisation of Highlanders Football Club

4 hrs ago | 238 Views

Command inputs abused

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

Tendai Ndoro in trouble

4 hrs ago | 372 Views

The love scandals that rocked Zanu-PF

20 hrs ago | 11542 Views

Foreigners in Zimbabwe mine wrangle

21 hrs ago | 2164 Views

Mnangagwa's major headache

21 hrs ago | 5837 Views

Khupe snubs MDC meeting again

21 hrs ago | 3055 Views

Outrage over Grace Mugabe's doctorate

21 hrs ago | 2608 Views

LISTEN: Nkosana Moyo, Simba Makoni sitting together - What they discuss

22 hrs ago | 3036 Views

Trump tells 'shitholes' Africans 'frankly', says Museveni

22 hrs ago | 2880 Views

UZ Vice Chancellor threatens to fire staff over Grace PhD

22 hrs ago | 8220 Views

Mujuru party is now our new found home - G40 Top officials

22 hrs ago | 3550 Views

Accident claims 5 near Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 2433 Views

Khaya Moyo appointed Information Minister

23 hrs ago | 3944 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days