Mnangagwa's son, nephew join politics

News / National

by Staff reporter

One of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's sons, Emmerson Junior, and a nephew of his Tongai - are readying themselves to enter the political fray by running for National Assembly seats at the forthcoming polls.Mnangagwa's oldest son, Emmerson Mnangagwa Junior who also is interested in politics is the Midlands Youth of ZANU-PF Executive.More to follow....