Zanu-PF arrogance on Gukurahundi backfires at BICC

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa's runner in Bulawayo Angeline Masuku caused a chaotic scene at BICC Bulawayo where a funeral service for Rev Reuben Mabhena was held this morning.Speaking after ZAPU President Dabengwa had challenged the government on the thorny subject of Gukurahundi, Masuku, former Governor for Matebeleland South, who was rewarded for running for Lacoste faction of ZANU-PF which now controls the party and government by being appointed Resident Minister for Bulawayo Province, failed to read the mood of thousands of mourners gathered at the service and tried to challenge President Dumiso Dabengwa on Gukurahundi.She tried to insinuate that President Dabengwa's judgement was blurred by hatred of the perpetrators of the genocide, further suggesting that his continued and persistent calling for closure was a hindrance to the development of Matebeleland region. She was at pains to force the people of Matebeleland to forgive the perpetrators and forget the darkest era of the country's history.This did not go down well with the mourners who immediately chased her from the podium. The church choir also started a song and it became absolutely clear she had to abandon her script from the perpetrators to sit down.Masuku, in usual ZANU-PF arrogant manner, tried in vain to trivialize Gukurahundi and over preach what they refer to as development of the region. Ironically, the government has deliberately neglected the development of the Matebeleland region since 1980, even going to far greater lengths of executing one of the most heinous crimes on the people through Gukurahundi between 1982 and 1987.Masuku was booed and had her speech drowned when she tried to castigate the people of Matebeleland for voicing on Gukurahundi. Masuku vindicated the booing crowd who branded her dull when, unlike Sithembiso Nyoni who dwelled on the bible, tried to rubbish President Dabengwa.Dabengwa had just told the gathering that Reverent Mabhena is a hero and was a vigilant leader.Mabhena is remembered for inviting Robert Mugabe to church during which Mugabe made the infamous remark that Gukurahundi was a moment of madness, the first statement from the perpetrating government that trivialized the genocide. Rev Mabhena spoke openly about Gukurahundi and consistently challenged the government over the issue.*ZAPU Department of Information, Publicity and Marketing*