Mnangagwa speech - villagers arrested
10 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) Saturday secured the release of four villagers that were arrested for distributing information that falsified President Emmerson Mnangagwa's inauguration speech last year.
Asani Sinatala, Andrew Mutela, Wellington Mberikwazvo and David Mateo were arrested at Njiri Farm and charged with allegedly "publishing or communicating false statements prejudicial to the state".
They allegedly distributed a document titled "Freedom Speech" claiming that the current government was promising to compensate former commercial white farmers who are "perpetrators and beneficiaries of genocide".
According to court papers seen by NewZimbabwe.com, the four were found in possession of 31 discs written Freedom Movement#1980, 540 pamphlets written 11 Golden Rules of Our Revolution, the Little Green Book, six chapter one photocopies of the constitution, 2 Constitutions of Zimbabwe, books and one so called "Freedom Speech document".
Source - newzimbabwe