Tsvangirai now able to shave and bath himself

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai is now able to shave and bath himself, a sign that his situation is improving, his brother, Manase Tsvangirai, has said.

According to NewZImbabwe.com, Manase was among those who attended a prayer meeting held for his brother at the MDC-T headquarters in Harare on Friday.

He told reporters that he had been to South Africa to see his brother who is being treated for cancer.

"As the Tsvangirai family, we are grateful for the support we are getting from the people of Zimbabwe in all walks of life during this difficult period. We appreciate this positive gesture shown to my brother who is not feeling well," said Manase.

"You all know that it is difficult to cope up with an illness in the family but, we are not losing hope because when I visited my brother in South Africa, I noticed a great change as I spent a week in that country.

"From my own observation, there is a great improvement considering that he can now make a shave, bath himself, eat well and walk around. You are aware the drugs he is taking are too strong and have side effects that can make him lose strength and at times he can feel nausea but, doctors have assured us that he will be well.

"We are hopeful that he continues to heal," Manase said.

Source - newzimbabwe

Comments

