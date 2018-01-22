Mnangagwa ally booed at a church service in Bulawayo

News / National

by Benson Mume

Brethren Church in Christ congregants told Resident Minister Angelina Masuku to shut up after she said people were using Gukurahudi issue to make money.The Hullabaloo started when Masuku was given a chance to speak at Brethren Church in Christ (Bulawayo central) during a church service held on behalf of late Reverend Rueben Mabhena this morning (Sunday).Masuku said when Dr Dumiso Dabegwa was held as a prison at Chikurubi Maximum Prison in the 1980s she was also a prisoner in the women section there and that many people are now after making money by bringing Gukurahudi issues today."When Dabengwa was in Chikurubi as a prisoner I was also there and the wife to the late national hero General Lookout Masuku would visit me after visiting her husband.People are now raising money through the issue of Gukurahudi"said MasukuThe congregants booed at her calling her names before telling her to sit down and only to calm down after the master of ceremony started a song. The service continued after Masuku handed the mic to the master of events with her tail between her legs.Politicians from across political divide and Hundreds of people attended the church service and the burial of Mabhena.Reverend Mabhena was laid to rest at Lady Stanley in Bulawayo.