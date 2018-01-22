Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Mugabe owes us an apology'

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
WAR veterans have ordered former President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace to publicly apologise for "denigrating and disrespecting them" at the height of Zanu-PF factional fights last year.

Addressing a former fighters' indaba in Marondera last week, Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans' Association secretary-general Victor Matemadanda said nothing short of a public apology by the Mugabes would restore their broken relationship.

"It is known that all of us supported Mugabe. As for me, I remember when I kept a cutting of his picture from the Zambia Times before we came back to Rhodesia. I kept that picture for two years. Such was the love I had for the old man. But to think that he said I had no place in Zanu-PF, that all of you are a welfare case, that is degrading of the highest order," he said.

"Sure, here is a general who goes to war with soldiers and become victorious, upon returning he calls them dogs; he must apologise. Yes, they can pardon each other with [President Emmerson] Mnangagwa, but given what he did to us, he must be man enough and say 'my children, I am sorry'," he said.

The war veterans fell out with Mugabe, after they accused the G40 cabal of hijacking the party. Grace is on record attacking war veterans and at one time they were teargassed by police at the City Sports Centre in Harare, where they wanted to hold a meeting.

Matemadanda said Mugabe's wife was ungrateful.

"His wife [Grace] reached the extent of saying who sent us to war. We want to reach the stage of forgiveness, but one has to admit their wrongs," he said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Mugabe, #War_vets, #Grace

Comments

Ladies handbags for sale

2007, vauxhall minibus

Call at water front for rafting,braai etc

Ford focus on sale

Sony xperia m4 on sale

Comforters on sale

For sale is canon projector

For sale are top notch watches


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Econet to leave Zimbabwe?

5 mins ago | 18 Views

50 students get Mnangagwa scholarships

25 mins ago | 241 Views

Chamisa must not underestimate Mnangagwa

45 mins ago | 522 Views

LISTEN: G40 releases a single

3 hrs ago | 2093 Views

'EDamin received zero applause,' claims Jonathan Moyo

3 hrs ago | 2647 Views

Mnangagwa can be derailed by economic woes

3 hrs ago | 908 Views

Chiwenga mocks graduates, hails Chinotimba

3 hrs ago | 2101 Views

Munyeza's elite Mugg and Bean shuts branch

3 hrs ago | 1219 Views

16,000 families invade wildlife conservancies

3 hrs ago | 552 Views

Blitz against illegal car sales

3 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Man grows breasts

3 hrs ago | 968 Views

LISTEN: Mnangagwa ally booed at church

3 hrs ago | 645 Views

Time of looting over, says Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 584 Views

Would you buy this mealie meal?

3 hrs ago | 549 Views

Mthwakazi mourns death of journalist colleague

3 hrs ago | 403 Views

Mnangagwa must make peace with 'cockroaches' first

5 hrs ago | 2231 Views

Chamisa looks more strategic to assume MDC Presidency

5 hrs ago | 2262 Views

Mthawakazi has risen!

5 hrs ago | 683 Views

Mthwakazi too fragmented to their detriment

5 hrs ago | 412 Views

Mnangagwa rewarding corrupt people

5 hrs ago | 1558 Views

Political parties must start selling their manifestos

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

'Mnangagwa is Zimbabwe's richest man, not Masiyiwa'

5 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Rotterview College celebrated student achievement

5 hrs ago | 664 Views

Can the Zimbabwe 'good coup' usher in democracy?

5 hrs ago | 327 Views

Mnangagwa's promise of diaspora vote is a cynical ploy - unbroken bull's thigh bone to a puppy

5 hrs ago | 412 Views

Mnangagwa can only be a disappointment

5 hrs ago | 595 Views

Lies from BUSE in their piblicity face saving stunt

5 hrs ago | 417 Views

Domestic violence must fall

5 hrs ago | 115 Views

Mnangagwa linked with 1982 tourists' murder

6 hrs ago | 1715 Views

'People must forget about Gukurahundi,' says Mnangagwa ally

6 hrs ago | 678 Views

NRZ, church in land ownership wrangle

6 hrs ago | 597 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD thesis sparks witch-hunt

6 hrs ago | 1581 Views

Zimbabwe starring crippling power shortages

6 hrs ago | 679 Views

Concerns rise over Tsvangirai's health

6 hrs ago | 2386 Views

Mnangagwa ally off the hook

7 hrs ago | 840 Views

Econet ordered to refund client, $128,000

7 hrs ago | 1347 Views

Chiwenga hails Chinotimba

7 hrs ago | 2561 Views

Masuku heckled over Gukurahundi remarks

7 hrs ago | 808 Views

Chamisa reads riot act over alliance

7 hrs ago | 1016 Views

'I support Mnangagwa, but won't rejoin Zanu-PF'

7 hrs ago | 1338 Views

Bulawayo residents pray for Tsvangirai

7 hrs ago | 514 Views

'Killer' son in court

7 hrs ago | 443 Views

Hitch hikers turn out to be hijackers

7 hrs ago | 536 Views

Prominent lawyer sets record straight

7 hrs ago | 622 Views

30 cheat death in Gweru bus accident

7 hrs ago | 806 Views

NUST to have substantive vice chancellor

7 hrs ago | 652 Views

$10 million for youth projects

7 hrs ago | 181 Views

MSU scouts for vice-chancellor

7 hrs ago | 371 Views

500 000 tonnes maize in grain reserves

7 hrs ago | 147 Views

Unpaid ex-lecturer guns for NUST property

7 hrs ago | 241 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days