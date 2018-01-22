Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

500 000 tonnes maize in grain reserves

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
THE Government has said the nation should not panic over the erratic rains this cropping season because in the event of farmers failing to harvest, the country has enough grain reserves.

The country has been experiencing a dry spell since the beginning of the year and this has caused panic.

Indications are that the dry spell is likely to continue and reports are that most crops particularly in the Southern half of the country are now a write-off.

In an interview, Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement Deputy Minister, Davis Marapira said the country has 500 000 tonnes of maize in its strategic grain reserve, which was enough to sustain the country up to next year.

He said the public should not panic regardless of the prolonged dry spell as most crops under irrigation were still in a better condition.

He said the country last year had a bumper-harvest which has reduced the number of people in need of food aid.

"While we acknowledge that we had below average rainfall so far this summer cropping season, people should not panic because we have adequate maize in our strategic grain reserve. This can sustain us for close to a year.

Last year we had good rains and people had a bumper harvest. In terms of maize most communal farmers still have food.

"Also our crop is not a complete write off. There are other areas where crops are still in a better condition. We also have crops under irrigation so people should not panic at all," he said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has also assured the nation that there is enough food despite the prevailing signs of a drought year.

Addressing Chiefs at the Chiefs Indaba in Gweru recently President Mnangagwa said the country last year produced in excess of two million tonnes of maize following successful implementation of Command Agriculture.

He said the country had adequate stocks of grain in the strategic grain reserves which could sustain the nation up to next year.

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) recently advised farmers to irrigate their crops following erratic rains.

"Irrigation is a must for those with infrastructure and availability of water sources," it said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Maize, #Grain, #Reserves

Comments

For sale are aluminum windows

Comforters on sale

On sale is telescope

For sale are top notch watches

Classic handbags on sale

Audi rims on sale with tyres

Sofa on sale

Citroen berlingo exhaust clamp


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Econet to leave Zimbabwe?

4 mins ago | 11 Views

50 students get Mnangagwa scholarships

24 mins ago | 223 Views

Chamisa must not underestimate Mnangagwa

44 mins ago | 506 Views

LISTEN: G40 releases a single

3 hrs ago | 2084 Views

'EDamin received zero applause,' claims Jonathan Moyo

3 hrs ago | 2632 Views

Mnangagwa can be derailed by economic woes

3 hrs ago | 904 Views

Chiwenga mocks graduates, hails Chinotimba

3 hrs ago | 2085 Views

Munyeza's elite Mugg and Bean shuts branch

3 hrs ago | 1212 Views

16,000 families invade wildlife conservancies

3 hrs ago | 550 Views

Blitz against illegal car sales

3 hrs ago | 1056 Views

Man grows breasts

3 hrs ago | 961 Views

LISTEN: Mnangagwa ally booed at church

3 hrs ago | 641 Views

Time of looting over, says Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 581 Views

Would you buy this mealie meal?

3 hrs ago | 546 Views

Mthwakazi mourns death of journalist colleague

3 hrs ago | 401 Views

Mnangagwa must make peace with 'cockroaches' first

5 hrs ago | 2228 Views

Chamisa looks more strategic to assume MDC Presidency

5 hrs ago | 2259 Views

Mthawakazi has risen!

5 hrs ago | 682 Views

Mthwakazi too fragmented to their detriment

5 hrs ago | 411 Views

Mnangagwa rewarding corrupt people

5 hrs ago | 1554 Views

Political parties must start selling their manifestos

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

'Mnangagwa is Zimbabwe's richest man, not Masiyiwa'

5 hrs ago | 1161 Views

Rotterview College celebrated student achievement

5 hrs ago | 664 Views

Can the Zimbabwe 'good coup' usher in democracy?

5 hrs ago | 326 Views

Mnangagwa's promise of diaspora vote is a cynical ploy - unbroken bull's thigh bone to a puppy

5 hrs ago | 411 Views

Mnangagwa can only be a disappointment

5 hrs ago | 595 Views

Lies from BUSE in their piblicity face saving stunt

5 hrs ago | 416 Views

Domestic violence must fall

5 hrs ago | 114 Views

Mnangagwa linked with 1982 tourists' murder

6 hrs ago | 1711 Views

'People must forget about Gukurahundi,' says Mnangagwa ally

6 hrs ago | 676 Views

NRZ, church in land ownership wrangle

6 hrs ago | 596 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD thesis sparks witch-hunt

6 hrs ago | 1578 Views

Zimbabwe starring crippling power shortages

6 hrs ago | 678 Views

Concerns rise over Tsvangirai's health

6 hrs ago | 2381 Views

Mnangagwa ally off the hook

7 hrs ago | 840 Views

Econet ordered to refund client, $128,000

7 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Chiwenga hails Chinotimba

7 hrs ago | 2558 Views

Masuku heckled over Gukurahundi remarks

7 hrs ago | 808 Views

Chamisa reads riot act over alliance

7 hrs ago | 1013 Views

'I support Mnangagwa, but won't rejoin Zanu-PF'

7 hrs ago | 1337 Views

Bulawayo residents pray for Tsvangirai

7 hrs ago | 513 Views

'Killer' son in court

7 hrs ago | 443 Views

Hitch hikers turn out to be hijackers

7 hrs ago | 535 Views

Prominent lawyer sets record straight

7 hrs ago | 622 Views

30 cheat death in Gweru bus accident

7 hrs ago | 805 Views

NUST to have substantive vice chancellor

7 hrs ago | 650 Views

$10 million for youth projects

7 hrs ago | 181 Views

MSU scouts for vice-chancellor

7 hrs ago | 371 Views

Unpaid ex-lecturer guns for NUST property

7 hrs ago | 241 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days