MSU scouts for vice-chancellor

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Midlands State University (MSU) has advertised for the post of substantive vice-chancellor, two years after Ngwabi Bhebhe stepped down from the helm of the higher learning institution.Since then, the university, which has an enrolment of more than 20 000 students, has been headed by Victor Muzvidziwa in an acting capacity."The council of Midlands State University (MSU), in consultation with the Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development minister, invites applications for the position of vice-chancellor," the vacancy notice posted yesterday read."The vice-chancellor is the chief executive officer of the university, whose mandate is to provide institutional leadership and oversight, develop and rive the vision, mission, strategy and acts as the chief advocate and principal ambassador of the university. He or she reports to the university council."The closing date for applicants is next Thursday.MSU is a fast-growing government higher learning institution established in 1999.Although located in the Midlands capital the institution has in recent years implemented a multi-campus approach project, which has seen thousands of its students spread at various campuses across the country.