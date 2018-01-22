$10 million for youth projects

News / National

by Staff reporter

GOVERNMENT has availed $10 million to fund youths and people living with disability empowerment projects countrywide.National Disability Board deputy chairperson Mr Edward Mundanga said this during a meeting with people living with disability held at Davies Hall in Bulawayo recently."The Government has released $10 million meant to benefit youths and people living with disability," said Mr Mundanga.He said Agribank was disbursing the money and youths or people living with disability that want to benefit should apply for loans.Mr Mundanga said prospective entrepreneurs should take advantage of the loan facility to start their businesses."People can apply as a group or as individuals," he said.The loans attract a 10 percent interest per annum with tenure of between 12 months and 36 months.Special Advisor on Disability in the President's Office, Mr Joshua Malinga said the loan facility was meant to eradicate poverty among the disabled and youths."The new political dispensation wants youths and disabled people who create their own employment as opposed to seeking employment," he said.