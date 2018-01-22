Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NUST to have substantive vice chancellor

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
THE National University of Science and Technology (NUST) is set to have its substantive vice chancellor by end of February after a successful candidate was recommended for appointment to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister, Professor Amon Murwira could not name the successful  candidate that has been recommended for appointment.

The vacancy arose after the expiry of the late Professor Lindela Ndlovu's contract in 2015.

Professor Samson Sibanda has been the acting vice chancellor since then.

In an interview, Prof Murwira said the appointment was likely to be made next month.

"Nust will soon have a substantive VC and the appointment will be made before the end of next month. We have sent recommendations to the President," said Prof Murwira.

He said the university conducted interviews and came up with the name that has since been forwarded to the President for his approval.

"The vice chancellor is chosen through governance by the university council and the Minister gets recommendations and forwards to the President. The President is the one who approves and we have forwarded the recommendations," he said.

Nust university council chairman, ambassador Zenzo Nsimbi confirmed the interviews but declined to give names of the candidates.

In 2015 Professors Mqhele Dlodlo, Moses John Chimbari, Kuzvinetsa Peter Dzvimbo and Dr Gatsha Mazithulela were reportedly interviewed for the same post.

Meanwhile, the Midlands State University has re-advertised the post of the vice chancellor almost two years after the departure of Professor Ngwabi Bhebhe.

The post was first advertised soon after Prof Bhebhe's contract expired in 2016.

Professor Victor Muzvidziwa is the acting vice chancellor.

"The Council of Midlands State University, in consultation with the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development, invites applications for the position of Vice-Chancellor," reads part of the advert which is already being run in the media.

"The candidate must be a visionary leader who creates and shapes the university's culture, guides and inspires the university, speaks for the university, thinks about the university and represents the university always and everywhere.

"Be a holder of an earned doctorate degree or equivalent professional degree from a recognised University. A Full or Associate Professorship would be an added advantage," read the advert.

The university said the candidate must have a proven track record of at least 10 years' experience with a high degree of success in Higher Education Management in a senior position in a diverse academic institution.

An official at the institution said they were forced to call for new applications as they had modified the job description of the VC.

"We did not conduct any interviews since the departure of Prof Bhebhe but the council changed specifications of what is expected of the vice chancellor.

"We just modified the job description hence calls for people to apply," said the official.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

Acer laptop on sale

Elephant lounge suites

4by 4 twin cab on sale

Comforters on sale

Ford focus on sale

Call at water front for rafting,braai etc

2007, vauxhall minibus

For sale are top notch watches


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Econet to leave Zimbabwe?

3 mins ago | 11 Views

50 students get Mnangagwa scholarships

24 mins ago | 223 Views

Chamisa must not underestimate Mnangagwa

43 mins ago | 500 Views

LISTEN: G40 releases a single

3 hrs ago | 2081 Views

'EDamin received zero applause,' claims Jonathan Moyo

3 hrs ago | 2628 Views

Mnangagwa can be derailed by economic woes

3 hrs ago | 903 Views

Chiwenga mocks graduates, hails Chinotimba

3 hrs ago | 2081 Views

Munyeza's elite Mugg and Bean shuts branch

3 hrs ago | 1211 Views

16,000 families invade wildlife conservancies

3 hrs ago | 550 Views

Blitz against illegal car sales

3 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Man grows breasts

3 hrs ago | 960 Views

LISTEN: Mnangagwa ally booed at church

3 hrs ago | 641 Views

Time of looting over, says Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 581 Views

Would you buy this mealie meal?

3 hrs ago | 546 Views

Mthwakazi mourns death of journalist colleague

3 hrs ago | 400 Views

Mnangagwa must make peace with 'cockroaches' first

5 hrs ago | 2227 Views

Chamisa looks more strategic to assume MDC Presidency

5 hrs ago | 2259 Views

Mthawakazi has risen!

5 hrs ago | 681 Views

Mthwakazi too fragmented to their detriment

5 hrs ago | 411 Views

Mnangagwa rewarding corrupt people

5 hrs ago | 1553 Views

Political parties must start selling their manifestos

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

'Mnangagwa is Zimbabwe's richest man, not Masiyiwa'

5 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Rotterview College celebrated student achievement

5 hrs ago | 663 Views

Can the Zimbabwe 'good coup' usher in democracy?

5 hrs ago | 325 Views

Mnangagwa's promise of diaspora vote is a cynical ploy - unbroken bull's thigh bone to a puppy

5 hrs ago | 411 Views

Mnangagwa can only be a disappointment

5 hrs ago | 595 Views

Lies from BUSE in their piblicity face saving stunt

5 hrs ago | 416 Views

Domestic violence must fall

5 hrs ago | 114 Views

Mnangagwa linked with 1982 tourists' murder

6 hrs ago | 1711 Views

'People must forget about Gukurahundi,' says Mnangagwa ally

6 hrs ago | 676 Views

NRZ, church in land ownership wrangle

6 hrs ago | 596 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD thesis sparks witch-hunt

6 hrs ago | 1577 Views

Zimbabwe starring crippling power shortages

6 hrs ago | 678 Views

Concerns rise over Tsvangirai's health

6 hrs ago | 2380 Views

Mnangagwa ally off the hook

7 hrs ago | 839 Views

Econet ordered to refund client, $128,000

7 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Chiwenga hails Chinotimba

7 hrs ago | 2557 Views

Masuku heckled over Gukurahundi remarks

7 hrs ago | 808 Views

Chamisa reads riot act over alliance

7 hrs ago | 1013 Views

'I support Mnangagwa, but won't rejoin Zanu-PF'

7 hrs ago | 1337 Views

Bulawayo residents pray for Tsvangirai

7 hrs ago | 513 Views

'Killer' son in court

7 hrs ago | 443 Views

Hitch hikers turn out to be hijackers

7 hrs ago | 535 Views

Prominent lawyer sets record straight

7 hrs ago | 622 Views

30 cheat death in Gweru bus accident

7 hrs ago | 805 Views

$10 million for youth projects

7 hrs ago | 180 Views

MSU scouts for vice-chancellor

7 hrs ago | 371 Views

500 000 tonnes maize in grain reserves

7 hrs ago | 147 Views

Unpaid ex-lecturer guns for NUST property

7 hrs ago | 241 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days