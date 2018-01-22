NUST to have substantive vice chancellor

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE National University of Science and Technology (NUST) is set to have its substantive vice chancellor by end of February after a successful candidate was recommended for appointment to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister, Professor Amon Murwira could not name the successful candidate that has been recommended for appointment.The vacancy arose after the expiry of the late Professor Lindela Ndlovu's contract in 2015.Professor Samson Sibanda has been the acting vice chancellor since then.In an interview, Prof Murwira said the appointment was likely to be made next month."Nust will soon have a substantive VC and the appointment will be made before the end of next month. We have sent recommendations to the President," said Prof Murwira.He said the university conducted interviews and came up with the name that has since been forwarded to the President for his approval."The vice chancellor is chosen through governance by the university council and the Minister gets recommendations and forwards to the President. The President is the one who approves and we have forwarded the recommendations," he said.Nust university council chairman, ambassador Zenzo Nsimbi confirmed the interviews but declined to give names of the candidates.In 2015 Professors Mqhele Dlodlo, Moses John Chimbari, Kuzvinetsa Peter Dzvimbo and Dr Gatsha Mazithulela were reportedly interviewed for the same post.Meanwhile, the Midlands State University has re-advertised the post of the vice chancellor almost two years after the departure of Professor Ngwabi Bhebhe.The post was first advertised soon after Prof Bhebhe's contract expired in 2016.Professor Victor Muzvidziwa is the acting vice chancellor."The Council of Midlands State University, in consultation with the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development, invites applications for the position of Vice-Chancellor," reads part of the advert which is already being run in the media."The candidate must be a visionary leader who creates and shapes the university's culture, guides and inspires the university, speaks for the university, thinks about the university and represents the university always and everywhere."Be a holder of an earned doctorate degree or equivalent professional degree from a recognised University. A Full or Associate Professorship would be an added advantage," read the advert.The university said the candidate must have a proven track record of at least 10 years' experience with a high degree of success in Higher Education Management in a senior position in a diverse academic institution.An official at the institution said they were forced to call for new applications as they had modified the job description of the VC."We did not conduct any interviews since the departure of Prof Bhebhe but the council changed specifications of what is expected of the vice chancellor."We just modified the job description hence calls for people to apply," said the official.