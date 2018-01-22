30 cheat death in Gweru bus accident

News / National

by Staff reporter

ABOUT 30 people cheated death yesterday after their Kwekwe-bound bus veered off the road and overturned about 7km from the city centre.The Govasburg bus crew said the accident occurred when the driver lost control of his vehicle while trying to avoid a head-on collision with an oncomingcar."I saw a car overtaking our bus, but there was oncoming traffic. The (bus) driver applied sudden brakes and the bus swerved to the right lane, veered off the road, hitting two small trees before landing on its right side," a bus loader who identified himself as Stanley Chimoyo told Southern Eye."No one was seriously injured except for one woman whose leg was injured when she attempted to save her child. I, however, managed to take out the child who had no injuries before the woman was taken to Gweru General Hospital."A police officer who attended the accident scene confirmed that there were no fatalities.Provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende was said to be out of office and unreachable.