Hitch hikers turn out to be hijackers

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
A Good Samaritan lost his vehicle to three carjackers he had given a lift from Lower Gweru to Gweru.

One of the suspects Brian Mukomazi (32) of Mbaya Village under Chief Bunina, Lower Gweru appeared before Midlands Provincial Magistrate, Mrs Phathekile Msipa last week facing charges of carjacking and assault.

His two accomplices Prosper Maphosa and Crispen Zandonda are still at large.

Mukomazi pleaded guilty to the charges and was remanded to tomorrow for sentencing.

It is the state case that on September 28, at around 5:20 PM, Kudakwashe Dube of Mkoba Village 7 was driving his Honda Fit vehicle from Lower Gweru to Gweru.

Mr Dube, saw Mukomazi, Maphosa and Zandonda who asked for a lift to Gweru.

On approaching Antelope Game Park, one of the passengers tried to strangle Mr Dube  with a seat belt while ordering him to stop the vehicle.

When he stopped the vehicle, the trio covered his face with a woollen hat, tied his hands and feet with a rope and assaulted him all over the body until he fell unconscious.

The gang then dumped him in a bushy area between Mkoba 5 suburb and Antelope Game Park before driving the vehicle to Harare where they stripped it of parts.

When Mr Dube regained consciousness the next morning, he walked to Mkoba One Police Station where he reported the matter.

Police launched a manhunt for the three suspects leading to the arrest of Mukomazi.

Mukomazi implicated Maphosa and Zandonda who are still at large.

Mr Dube's vehicle was recovered in Harare with some parts missing.

Mr Andrew Marimo appeared for the State.

Source - chronicle

