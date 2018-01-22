'Killer' son in court

News / National

by Staff reporter

A FORT Rixon man who allegedly beheaded his father with an axe after accusing him of stealing his mangoes has appeared in court.Clement Hove (37) of Maturi village under Chief Jahana, Lambani area in Insiza District, allegedly struck his father Hlupho Nicodimus Chibaro (73) on the head three times with a hoe handle before beheading him with an axe last Thursday.Hove was still putting on his blood soaked clothes when appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi facing murder charges.The magistrate did not ask him to plead and remanded him in custody to February 9.He advised him to apply for bail at the High Court.The State represented by Mr Mclean Ndlovu alleges that Hove struck his father three times with a hoe handle before chopping off his head with an axe last Thursday.He was accusing his father of stealing his mangoes.