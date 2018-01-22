Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa reads riot act over alliance

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
ACTING MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa , yesterday read the riot act and warned his detractors, particularly top MDC-T officials, against plotting to derail the coalition project ahead of this year's general elections.

Addressing a campaign rally at Chisamba Grounds in Mutare, Chamisa who is standing in for ailing MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai, declared that the alliance was "irreversible".

"The MDC-Alliance is irreversible; there is no debate about that. We are very loyal to it. If you have ulterior motives, then you can cause divisions. This is about people and this is about people who have suffered and the alliance is on the electoral act,'' he said.

When NewsDay later called him after the rally, Chamisa became evasive and declined to discuss the matter, saying he preferred talking about bigger issues such as preparations for the elections.

This came amid reports that some top party officials in Mutare had attempted to sabotage yesterday's rally by absenting themselves while others distributed posters falsely indicating the venue as Sakubva Beit Hall.

Since its birth in August last year, the coalition pact has faced several glitches and a lot of resistance mainly from Tsvangirai's lieutenants who viewed it as a means to accommodate former "rebels" - particularly Tendai Biti and Welshman Ncube, who now lead the PDP and MDC but have joined the MDC Alliance.

Other parties in the coalition are Transform Zimbabwe (Jacob Ngarivhume), Agrippa Mutambara (ZimPF), Mathias Guchutu (MCD) and Denford Musiyarira (Zanu Ndonga).

The bone of contention has been the sharing of seats among the seven parties in the coalition pact.

In the MDC-T camp, friction over the alliance escalated over the past few weeks after Tsvangirai left for further treatment in South Africa, leaving Chamisa as acting coalition leader. This reportedly projected the youthful Kuwadzana East MP as potential MDC-T and MDC Alliance presidential candidate in the event the former Prime Minister remained bed-ridden.

The move has, however, triggered fierce internal fights with other MDC-T vice-presidents Thokozani Khupe and Elias Mudzuri reportedly snubbing alliance rallies addressed by Chamisa.

Both Khupe and Mudzuri did not attend yesterday's rally, although the latter was at last week's rally in Epworth, where he was allegedly assigned a peripheral roll of giving "a vote of thanks" besides being acting MDC-T president.

Party insiders said Mudzuri immediately protested at being side-lined and tempers only cooled down after other Alliance partners intervened.

But Mudzuri yesterday dismissed the allegations saying he had many tasks assigned to him by Tsvangirai, hence could not attend all MDC Alliance functions.
"I think those are things that we can talk about and solve. We want to work together and unite people. I am a mature person and I don't have time to squabble with anyone," he said.
"Gossip will never end, it is destructive. We want to walk together as a party."
Contacted for comment, Khupe, through her aide Witness Dube, said she would not be drawn into the succession debate in the MDC-T.
"While it is the media's privilege and duty to speculate, analyse and make permutations about any issue it deems to be in the public interest Dr Thokozani Khupe will not add her voice to the media smog on an issue whose timing she believes is unAfrican, inhuman, undemocratic, and altogether steered by misdirected interests hell-bent on running parallel to constitutionalism, Ubuntu/Hunhu, and the founding culture and values of the party," Khupe said.

Khupe said it was not time for canvassing, but praying for Tsvangirai who is battling colon cancer.

An MDC-T insider in Mutare told NewsDay that resistance to the MDC Alliance had permeated grassroots party structures, hence the discord over preparations for yesterday's rally.

"There has been an attempt to sabotage the event with some top-ranking members in the MDC-T behind the sabotage. The People's Democratic Party PDP saved the situation. People like Giles Mutsekwa and Tatenda Nhamarare (Mutare mayor) want the alliance,'' the source said.

''The issue is to do with the allocation of seats. Just imagine MDC-T Manicaland youth chairman Itai Masaka is worried because he wanted the Mutasa South constituency but it was allocated to PDP and there is Regai Tsunga, so people like Masaka are fighting and have support of some provincial leaders.'

MDC-T Manicaland provincial chairman Trevor Saruwaka confirmed the hitches in organising the rally, but denied the sabotage reports.

"I think those are usual negative news created by enemies. Our provincial executive reiterated on Friday that they are in support of the alliance. The delays by our organising department have to do with lack of financial support and this has purely to do with our ecomomy,'' he said.

Saruwaka added: ''This has nothing to do with the divisions or sabotage by some of the members as alleged. Who does not know that there is no money in the country? The MDC Alliance in Zimbabwe is suffering together with other Zimbabweans.''

Speaking at the same rally, Ncube endorsed Chamisa as the alliance's acting leader.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Acer laptop on sale

Elephant lounge suites

4by 4 twin cab on sale

Comforters on sale

Ford focus on sale

Call at water front for rafting,braai etc

2007, vauxhall minibus

For sale are top notch watches


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Econet to leave Zimbabwe?

3 mins ago | 9 Views

50 students get Mnangagwa scholarships

24 mins ago | 214 Views

Chamisa must not underestimate Mnangagwa

43 mins ago | 493 Views

LISTEN: G40 releases a single

3 hrs ago | 2075 Views

'EDamin received zero applause,' claims Jonathan Moyo

3 hrs ago | 2622 Views

Mnangagwa can be derailed by economic woes

3 hrs ago | 902 Views

Chiwenga mocks graduates, hails Chinotimba

3 hrs ago | 2073 Views

Munyeza's elite Mugg and Bean shuts branch

3 hrs ago | 1209 Views

16,000 families invade wildlife conservancies

3 hrs ago | 548 Views

Blitz against illegal car sales

3 hrs ago | 1052 Views

Man grows breasts

3 hrs ago | 960 Views

LISTEN: Mnangagwa ally booed at church

3 hrs ago | 639 Views

Time of looting over, says Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 580 Views

Would you buy this mealie meal?

3 hrs ago | 543 Views

Mthwakazi mourns death of journalist colleague

3 hrs ago | 400 Views

Mnangagwa must make peace with 'cockroaches' first

5 hrs ago | 2227 Views

Chamisa looks more strategic to assume MDC Presidency

5 hrs ago | 2259 Views

Mthawakazi has risen!

5 hrs ago | 681 Views

Mthwakazi too fragmented to their detriment

5 hrs ago | 411 Views

Mnangagwa rewarding corrupt people

5 hrs ago | 1552 Views

Political parties must start selling their manifestos

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

'Mnangagwa is Zimbabwe's richest man, not Masiyiwa'

5 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Rotterview College celebrated student achievement

5 hrs ago | 663 Views

Can the Zimbabwe 'good coup' usher in democracy?

5 hrs ago | 325 Views

Mnangagwa's promise of diaspora vote is a cynical ploy - unbroken bull's thigh bone to a puppy

5 hrs ago | 410 Views

Mnangagwa can only be a disappointment

5 hrs ago | 594 Views

Lies from BUSE in their piblicity face saving stunt

5 hrs ago | 415 Views

Domestic violence must fall

5 hrs ago | 114 Views

Mnangagwa linked with 1982 tourists' murder

6 hrs ago | 1707 Views

'People must forget about Gukurahundi,' says Mnangagwa ally

6 hrs ago | 676 Views

NRZ, church in land ownership wrangle

6 hrs ago | 596 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD thesis sparks witch-hunt

6 hrs ago | 1577 Views

Zimbabwe starring crippling power shortages

6 hrs ago | 677 Views

Concerns rise over Tsvangirai's health

6 hrs ago | 2379 Views

Mnangagwa ally off the hook

7 hrs ago | 839 Views

Econet ordered to refund client, $128,000

7 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Chiwenga hails Chinotimba

7 hrs ago | 2557 Views

Masuku heckled over Gukurahundi remarks

7 hrs ago | 808 Views

'I support Mnangagwa, but won't rejoin Zanu-PF'

7 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Bulawayo residents pray for Tsvangirai

7 hrs ago | 513 Views

'Killer' son in court

7 hrs ago | 443 Views

Hitch hikers turn out to be hijackers

7 hrs ago | 535 Views

Prominent lawyer sets record straight

7 hrs ago | 621 Views

30 cheat death in Gweru bus accident

7 hrs ago | 805 Views

NUST to have substantive vice chancellor

7 hrs ago | 650 Views

$10 million for youth projects

7 hrs ago | 180 Views

MSU scouts for vice-chancellor

7 hrs ago | 370 Views

500 000 tonnes maize in grain reserves

7 hrs ago | 147 Views

Unpaid ex-lecturer guns for NUST property

7 hrs ago | 241 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days