Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga hails Chinotimba

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
Vice President Retired General Constantino Chiwenga has commended Buhera South Legislator Joseph Chinotimba for turning his gift of humour into a job opportunity. Speaking at the book launch of "Masasi aChinoz" in Harare last Friday, VP Chiwenga said the author of the book, Chenjerai Mhondera took advantage of Chinoz's talent - as Chinotimba is known by his legion of fans - and used it to create employment for himself as an author, which was in line with the new curriculum that was aimed at creating job creators as opposed to jobseekers.

"Our new curriculum has done away with the grooming of a jobseeker, but instead is focusing on grooming a job creator, it is now the duty of both parents and teachers to monitor assess and identify the talents within our children and nurture them as they grow stage by stage.

"This can be supported by why we are gathered here. We are here because of that young rural boy Joseph, born 62 years ago, holding on to his talent that of making people around him smile and has never let go of his talent.

"Tonight we are here to witness the fruition of that talent identified in him by an academia, the writer of the book Chenjerai Mhondera who has, in his academic realm seen an opportunity to make use of the jokes and compiled them into a book to create jobs and opportunities for our people," he said.

VP Chiwenga encouraged every individual not to hide their talent, but to instead, use every opportunity at their disposal to become greater and better individuals. "If you get an opportunity, grab it and make use of it, remember that some things last forever, but opportunities don't. There is no doubt that some of you are encouraged by this book not to pocket your talents, but to revisit and identify them. "If you have a gift, let it show, don't be shy of what you know best," he added.

Mhondera said culture was derived from writings and this called for tougher laws to deal with piracy to protect the writer's content. Among the delegates was Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province Mirriam Chikukwa. All proceeds from the book sales will go to charity.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

Acer laptop on sale

Elephant lounge suites

4by 4 twin cab on sale

Comforters on sale

Ford focus on sale

Call at water front for rafting,braai etc

2007, vauxhall minibus

For sale are top notch watches


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Econet to leave Zimbabwe?

3 mins ago | 9 Views

50 students get Mnangagwa scholarships

23 mins ago | 212 Views

Chamisa must not underestimate Mnangagwa

43 mins ago | 492 Views

LISTEN: G40 releases a single

3 hrs ago | 2074 Views

'EDamin received zero applause,' claims Jonathan Moyo

3 hrs ago | 2619 Views

Mnangagwa can be derailed by economic woes

3 hrs ago | 902 Views

Chiwenga mocks graduates, hails Chinotimba

3 hrs ago | 2071 Views

Munyeza's elite Mugg and Bean shuts branch

3 hrs ago | 1207 Views

16,000 families invade wildlife conservancies

3 hrs ago | 548 Views

Blitz against illegal car sales

3 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Man grows breasts

3 hrs ago | 960 Views

LISTEN: Mnangagwa ally booed at church

3 hrs ago | 639 Views

Time of looting over, says Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 580 Views

Would you buy this mealie meal?

3 hrs ago | 543 Views

Mthwakazi mourns death of journalist colleague

3 hrs ago | 400 Views

Mnangagwa must make peace with 'cockroaches' first

5 hrs ago | 2226 Views

Chamisa looks more strategic to assume MDC Presidency

5 hrs ago | 2259 Views

Mthawakazi has risen!

5 hrs ago | 681 Views

Mthwakazi too fragmented to their detriment

5 hrs ago | 410 Views

Mnangagwa rewarding corrupt people

5 hrs ago | 1552 Views

Political parties must start selling their manifestos

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

'Mnangagwa is Zimbabwe's richest man, not Masiyiwa'

5 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Rotterview College celebrated student achievement

5 hrs ago | 663 Views

Can the Zimbabwe 'good coup' usher in democracy?

5 hrs ago | 325 Views

Mnangagwa's promise of diaspora vote is a cynical ploy - unbroken bull's thigh bone to a puppy

5 hrs ago | 410 Views

Mnangagwa can only be a disappointment

5 hrs ago | 594 Views

Lies from BUSE in their piblicity face saving stunt

5 hrs ago | 415 Views

Domestic violence must fall

5 hrs ago | 114 Views

Mnangagwa linked with 1982 tourists' murder

6 hrs ago | 1707 Views

'People must forget about Gukurahundi,' says Mnangagwa ally

6 hrs ago | 676 Views

NRZ, church in land ownership wrangle

6 hrs ago | 596 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD thesis sparks witch-hunt

6 hrs ago | 1577 Views

Zimbabwe starring crippling power shortages

6 hrs ago | 677 Views

Concerns rise over Tsvangirai's health

6 hrs ago | 2379 Views

Mnangagwa ally off the hook

7 hrs ago | 839 Views

Econet ordered to refund client, $128,000

7 hrs ago | 1345 Views

Masuku heckled over Gukurahundi remarks

7 hrs ago | 808 Views

Chamisa reads riot act over alliance

7 hrs ago | 1013 Views

'I support Mnangagwa, but won't rejoin Zanu-PF'

7 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Bulawayo residents pray for Tsvangirai

7 hrs ago | 513 Views

'Killer' son in court

7 hrs ago | 443 Views

Hitch hikers turn out to be hijackers

7 hrs ago | 535 Views

Prominent lawyer sets record straight

7 hrs ago | 621 Views

30 cheat death in Gweru bus accident

7 hrs ago | 805 Views

NUST to have substantive vice chancellor

7 hrs ago | 650 Views

$10 million for youth projects

7 hrs ago | 180 Views

MSU scouts for vice-chancellor

7 hrs ago | 370 Views

500 000 tonnes maize in grain reserves

7 hrs ago | 147 Views

Unpaid ex-lecturer guns for NUST property

7 hrs ago | 241 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days