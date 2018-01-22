Concerns rise over Tsvangirai's health

News / National

by Staff reporter

Morgan Tsvangirai's long absence due to ill-health has thrown the MDC into disarray amid rising concerns that with polls only less than five months away, the country's largest opposition party could be missing an opportunity to deal with the former trade unionist's succession.Tsvangirai left for South Africa on January 5 for his routine check-up. His resurgent Zanu-PF is aiming to capitalize on Tsvangirai's ill-health, the absence of key reforms to level the uneven political playing field and the fact that the opposition in its entirety is in disarray.More to follow....