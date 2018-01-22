Grace Mugabe's PhD thesis sparks witch-hunt

News / National

A witch-hunt is evolving at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) where academic staff in the Sociology Department are alleging persecution at the hands of the institution's leadership for questioning the matter in which former first lady Grace Mugabe was granted her PhD in 2014.Just recently, academic staff in the Department of Sociology wrote to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) requesting circumstances surrounding the awarding of the PhD and have even called for the resignation of UZ's vice chancellor, Levi Nyagura.More to follow...