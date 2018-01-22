Miner trapped to death

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Gokwe illegal miner was trapped to death in a gold shaft in Kwekwe on Saturday, Bulawayo24.com heard.Odwell Dzama was fatally trapped while practising illegal gold mining in the mine town Kwekwe.The body has since being retrieved and is expected to be laid to rest in Machona village Gokwe tomorrow.Meanwhile, illegal mining is now rampant due to high level of unemployment rate in Zimbabwe.Apparently it is not safe to practise Illegal mining this in this rain season as the shaft are prone to collapsing due to loose soils.