Rotterview College celebrated student achievement

by Steven Jakes

One of Kadoma's private college, Rotterview College has celebrated an achievement by one of its student who attained 16 points during the 2017 A Level Examinations.Tsitsidzaishe Mamvura (20) got two A's in Mathematics and Accounts, a B in Management of Business Studies and a C in Economics and for achievement the college hosted a party for her at the at one of the college in Rimuka yesterday.Rotterview College Principal, Lameck Mazire described Tsitsi as a humble and hardworking young girl."Tsitsi is a very humble young girl and she was a very hardworking and I encourage her to keep that spirit to achieve more in life!" said Mr MazireFor achievement Tsitsi thanks her teachers and owe it to hardworking."I achieved these results through hardwork and the advice that I got from my teachers here at Rotterview.Rotterview College founder and Director, Simbarashe Chimombe implored students to work hard and respect their teachers and parents for the sacrifices."I implore you the students to work hard in your school work,respect your teachers and parents for the sacrifice they endure for you pass and go to school!"said Chimombe.Since it's inception the college has managed to churn out students with high grades,in 2014 they had Tapiwa Ruza with 15 points, Tawanda Chaka had 18 points in 2015 and Alfred Mahachi had 14 points in 1016.