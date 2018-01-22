Latest News Editor's Choice


'Mnangagwa is Zimbabwe's richest man, not Masiyiwa'

by Stephen Jakes
5 hrs ago | Views
Former Higher, Tertiary, Science and Technology minister Jonathan Moyo claims that President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his coup allies staged a coup on 15 November to cover up massive and systematic looting of Zimbabwe, DRC resources.

Moyo made the comment while quoting a post on social media. He wrote, "Besides covering up for the #atrocities & #gross himan rights violations they've committed with #impunity since 1980, another major reason for the #Nov15Coup by #Mnangagwa, #Chiwenga & #Junta was to cover up massive & systematic looting of #Zim #DRC resources such as this."


The social media post making round alleges that Mnangagwa is the richest Zimbabwean contrary to claims that the Econet owner Strive Masiyiwa is the richest.

"The richest man in Zimbabwe is not Strive Masiyiwa. It is President ED.He controls the $1,5bn per year fuel industry in Zimbabwe through proxies. Who owns Puma, who owns Zuva? Who controls the fuel pipeline, who is the major indigenous partner? Find out about Trafigura. Why is our fuel coming from Singapore?" claimed the Facebook post attached by Moyo.

"Why is there mandatory fuel blending? Find out business relationship between ED and Billy. He runs a monopoly in the fuel business. That's why he can afford to slash fuel prices to win re-election. Who owns the Chisumbanje plant which is supplying ethanol for blending fuel? He also owns a bank through Musha... Hebowns gold mines. After staging the coup, the president is rapidly spreading his tentacles to other areas through mukwasha Mlo.... He has bought into Telecel, he is setting up a satellite TV station Dr Dish."

"He said he has covered his tracks through proxies.

"How did he make all this money? It all started in the DR Congo. All the coup plotters made their money during that military sojourn, operation sovereign legitimacy," he said in a Facebook post.

Screen grab of the post quoted by Jonathan Moyo



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

