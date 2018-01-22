Political parties must start selling their manifestos

News / National

by Steven Jakes

Political parties have been urged to start selling their manifestos to the electorate as the election draws nearer.Habakkuk Trust director Dumisani Nyongolo Nkomo said political parties must be ready with their manifestos in the next few months."The electorate must be and is seized with what ideas the parties have not just who they are offering as candidates. There must be debate after that on the quality of ideas offered by the political parties," said Nkomo."This can be followed by a process of subjecting candidates to public scrutiny through debates . This is why reform of the public broadcaster is key . Z.B.C must then broadcast what these different parties have to offer instead of being an extension of the ruling party."President Emmerson Mnangagwa has since hinted that the elections may happen before July promising to announce the dates after the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission's mop up biometric voter registration which ends early next month.