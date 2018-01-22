Mnangagwa rewarding corrupt people

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa administration was rewarding corrupt people and youths should come out in their numbers to vote for jobs, decent living and grants to pursue their studies, a student leader has said.Zinasu President Archibald Madida made these remarks while addressing an MDC Alliance rally held at Chisamba Grounds in Sakubva in the eastern border city on Sunday."The Mnangagwa administration has nothing to offer. They are busy rewarding corrupt people as youths lets go and vote for jobs, decent living and grants to pursue our education," said Madida.MDC Alliance Commander, Happymore Bvondo said the 2018 general election was only the bullet left to salvage the Zimbabweans from the current economic quagmire.He said as youths they were against the military junta for looting the country's natural resources for the personal gains."2018 general election is our last bullet. Zanu-PF may try to use Tsvangirai's health on social media as their election trump card bit the truth is the vision to a new Zimbabwe will never die. Morgan is the hope and future of the country," said Bvondo, adding that the current administration is 'illegitimate'