Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mthwakazi too fragmented to their detriment

by Stephen Jakes
5 hrs ago | Views
Former Mthwakazi Republic Party Secretary-General Hloniphani Ncube has warned that Mthwakazi people are their own enemies through fragmentation as they have formed so many political groupings which eat from each other for support.

"This is my final recommendations on the matter of Mthwakazi. Mthwakazi is a nation for the people in MRP, Mthwakazi National Party, Mthwakazi Liberation Front, King Mzilikazi 2 and other Mthwakazi kingdom factions," he said.

"My point is we are too fragmented and that is our number one enemy. Again as much as we are groups we are not bound by the policy framework that is of national interests instead we are leading the struggle controlled by our individualism and emotions and thus a serious weakness."

"I believe there is a generation of these institutions raised by God who will seat down beyond their parties limited perceptions and craft a philosophy that will define the struggle. We need people whom will define our struggle because it's real. After that, a leader who will lead based on the prescriptions of the struggle philosophy would be chosen. Leadership must also be renewed based on seasons and demands of the times."

He said their struggle must not be influenced by hunger and emotions.

"God has blessed Mthwakazi with so much human capital. We need to identify those people from the business fraternity, intellectual sector, activism, religious section and other elements I have not mentioned if we are serious. If we do that we create an umbrella organisation. Believe me when we stand and speak the world would pose and listen," he said.

"To me Vodloza, Nyoni, Khumalo, Mkhwananzi and Zondo amongst our surnames in Mthwakazi across all tribes are Mthwakazi. I pray for unity to our politicians and our traditional leaders. If we fail to do so this we would be forming organisations that at the end of the day would give birth to corruption, individualism and maladministration among other evils and eventually crumble."

"We need our freedom but it would be brought by real people with real qualities and intentions. Unless we do otherwise we will always be a mockery at the end of the day."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News
More on: #Mthwakazi, #Fragment,

Comments

For sale is honda fit

Sony xperia m4 on sale

Call at water front for rafting,braai etc

Classic handbags on sale

For sale are aluminum windows

For sale is canon projector

Elephant lounge suites

Ladies handbags for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Econet to leave Zimbabwe?

2 mins ago | 3 Views

50 students get Mnangagwa scholarships

22 mins ago | 193 Views

Chamisa must not underestimate Mnangagwa

42 mins ago | 481 Views

LISTEN: G40 releases a single

3 hrs ago | 2065 Views

'EDamin received zero applause,' claims Jonathan Moyo

3 hrs ago | 2597 Views

Mnangagwa can be derailed by economic woes

3 hrs ago | 890 Views

Chiwenga mocks graduates, hails Chinotimba

3 hrs ago | 2049 Views

Munyeza's elite Mugg and Bean shuts branch

3 hrs ago | 1200 Views

16,000 families invade wildlife conservancies

3 hrs ago | 545 Views

Blitz against illegal car sales

3 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Man grows breasts

3 hrs ago | 953 Views

LISTEN: Mnangagwa ally booed at church

3 hrs ago | 636 Views

Time of looting over, says Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 577 Views

Would you buy this mealie meal?

3 hrs ago | 537 Views

Mthwakazi mourns death of journalist colleague

3 hrs ago | 399 Views

Mnangagwa must make peace with 'cockroaches' first

5 hrs ago | 2223 Views

Chamisa looks more strategic to assume MDC Presidency

5 hrs ago | 2256 Views

Mthawakazi has risen!

5 hrs ago | 681 Views

Mnangagwa rewarding corrupt people

5 hrs ago | 1550 Views

Political parties must start selling their manifestos

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

'Mnangagwa is Zimbabwe's richest man, not Masiyiwa'

5 hrs ago | 1129 Views

Rotterview College celebrated student achievement

5 hrs ago | 660 Views

Can the Zimbabwe 'good coup' usher in democracy?

5 hrs ago | 325 Views

Mnangagwa's promise of diaspora vote is a cynical ploy - unbroken bull's thigh bone to a puppy

5 hrs ago | 409 Views

Mnangagwa can only be a disappointment

5 hrs ago | 589 Views

Lies from BUSE in their piblicity face saving stunt

5 hrs ago | 415 Views

Domestic violence must fall

5 hrs ago | 114 Views

Mnangagwa linked with 1982 tourists' murder

6 hrs ago | 1706 Views

'People must forget about Gukurahundi,' says Mnangagwa ally

6 hrs ago | 675 Views

NRZ, church in land ownership wrangle

6 hrs ago | 596 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD thesis sparks witch-hunt

6 hrs ago | 1577 Views

Zimbabwe starring crippling power shortages

6 hrs ago | 677 Views

Concerns rise over Tsvangirai's health

6 hrs ago | 2372 Views

Mnangagwa ally off the hook

7 hrs ago | 839 Views

Econet ordered to refund client, $128,000

7 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Chiwenga hails Chinotimba

7 hrs ago | 2556 Views

Masuku heckled over Gukurahundi remarks

7 hrs ago | 808 Views

Chamisa reads riot act over alliance

7 hrs ago | 1013 Views

'I support Mnangagwa, but won't rejoin Zanu-PF'

7 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Bulawayo residents pray for Tsvangirai

7 hrs ago | 513 Views

'Killer' son in court

7 hrs ago | 443 Views

Hitch hikers turn out to be hijackers

7 hrs ago | 534 Views

Prominent lawyer sets record straight

7 hrs ago | 621 Views

30 cheat death in Gweru bus accident

7 hrs ago | 805 Views

NUST to have substantive vice chancellor

7 hrs ago | 649 Views

$10 million for youth projects

7 hrs ago | 180 Views

MSU scouts for vice-chancellor

7 hrs ago | 370 Views

500 000 tonnes maize in grain reserves

7 hrs ago | 147 Views

Unpaid ex-lecturer guns for NUST property

7 hrs ago | 241 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days