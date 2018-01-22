Mthwakazi too fragmented to their detriment

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Former Mthwakazi Republic Party Secretary-General Hloniphani Ncube has warned that Mthwakazi people are their own enemies through fragmentation as they have formed so many political groupings which eat from each other for support."This is my final recommendations on the matter of Mthwakazi. Mthwakazi is a nation for the people in MRP, Mthwakazi National Party, Mthwakazi Liberation Front, King Mzilikazi 2 and other Mthwakazi kingdom factions," he said."My point is we are too fragmented and that is our number one enemy. Again as much as we are groups we are not bound by the policy framework that is of national interests instead we are leading the struggle controlled by our individualism and emotions and thus a serious weakness.""I believe there is a generation of these institutions raised by God who will seat down beyond their parties limited perceptions and craft a philosophy that will define the struggle. We need people whom will define our struggle because it's real. After that, a leader who will lead based on the prescriptions of the struggle philosophy would be chosen. Leadership must also be renewed based on seasons and demands of the times."He said their struggle must not be influenced by hunger and emotions."God has blessed Mthwakazi with so much human capital. We need to identify those people from the business fraternity, intellectual sector, activism, religious section and other elements I have not mentioned if we are serious. If we do that we create an umbrella organisation. Believe me when we stand and speak the world would pose and listen," he said."To me Vodloza, Nyoni, Khumalo, Mkhwananzi and Zondo amongst our surnames in Mthwakazi across all tribes are Mthwakazi. I pray for unity to our politicians and our traditional leaders. If we fail to do so this we would be forming organisations that at the end of the day would give birth to corruption, individualism and maladministration among other evils and eventually crumble.""We need our freedom but it would be brought by real people with real qualities and intentions. Unless we do otherwise we will always be a mockery at the end of the day."