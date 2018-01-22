Mnangagwa must make peace with 'cockroaches' first

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa should first make peace with Zimbabweans, particularly with families of people he called cockroaches during Gukurahundi disturbances before reaching out to the international community, MDC leader has said.According to NewZimbabwe.com, Welshman Ncube made these remarks while addressing an MDC Alliance rally held at Chisamba Grounds in Sakubva in the eastern border city on Sunday."Before he goes to Europe to beg money from whites he must first make peace with us. Because the votes he has stolen, the people he has skinned and the intimidation they have done, they have been against us as people of Zimbabwe."Solve your problems first here," said Ncube amid thunderous applause for the bumper crowd which braved the scotching heat to attend the rally.Ncube said Mnangagwa should come and make peace with the families of people he called cockroaches during Gukurahundi disturbances in Midlands and Matebeleland."When he has made peace with us and address problems which were caused by himself and the ruling junta he can go and talk to the rest of the world. For now he not qualified to do that," he said.