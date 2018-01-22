Latest News Editor's Choice


Mthwakazi mourns death of journalist colleague

by Steven Jakes
3 hrs ago
Mthwakazi Republic Party has mourned the death of a journalist member Corneliuys Luphahla who worked for Umthunywa newspaper.

MRP Secretary general Ackim Mhlanga said they have received very much disturbing news that one of their comrade Cornelius Msizi Luphahla that he has passed away.

"The President (Mqondisi Moyo) has just spoken to one family member who confirmed that Luphahla who worked as uMthunywa newspaper reporter is no more," Mhlanga said.

"NEC leadership will pay the family a visit this afternoon. Mourners are gathered at house number 1590 Emganwini in Byo. Sithi dudu kumdeni wakoLuphahla lenhlanganiso jikelele ngokulahlekelwa."

Cause of his death is yet to be established.

In the photo above Luphahla stands behind MRP Leader Moyo.



Source - Byo24News

